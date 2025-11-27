MCI Taps FEMA/DHS Veteran Executive Mark Misczak as President; Spins Out Tier-5 AiCX.com Division

MANALAPAN, Fla., Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MCI announced the appointment of Mark Misczak, a former senior Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) executive under the Department of Homeland Security, as President, effective immediately. Misczak, a well-known and expert Certified Emergency Manager (CEM), brings 35 years of senior/executive-level experience in federal disaster policy, citizen and customer experience (CX), automated call center services (ACCS), staff augmentation, program design, implementation management, and government-contract operations. Misczak will be instrumental in expanding MCI’s public-sector business division, MCI Federal Services, into the nine-figure range and guiding the spinout of AiCX.com into a Tier‑5, AI‑powered XaaS enterprise serving federal, state, local, and commercial markets.

“I am extremely proud of the extraordinary growth we’ve achieved as a team,” said Anthony Marlowe, Founder and CEO of MCI. “We scaled from ~$20M to ~$250M in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) over the past decade. Mark is the right leader to help me drive the next phase of our expansion as we bring our AI capabilities to market, accelerate our data flywheel while finalizing our small language models, and deploy AI systems that support human teams and other artificial intelligence agents alike. With nine‑figure opportunities emerging across AiCX, AI‑enabled Business Process Outsourcing, our coming soon AI Labor/Services Marketplace, Healthcare and Gov Con to name a few, we have multiple credible paths to reach our $1B+ target enterprise valuation (TEV) by 2030.”

Tier 5 AI refers to use-case specific software and services that automate workflows; moving beyond simple assistance to executing complex tasks, and in some visions, perform, coordinate, and manage functions currently performed by entire organizations. MCI’s Intelligent Virtual Agents (IVAs) focus heavily on High-Scale Voice and Telephony Processes, including, but not limited to SMS, MMS, RCS, and VoIP for Tech & Subscription Services, Retail & eCommerce, Automotive, Banking & Financial Services, Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs), Tolling, Security/Cyber, Multiple Service Operator (MSO) including Telecom and Mobility, and of course, Healthcare and FED/SLED Government Contracting.

“MCI has highly skilled professionals with more than two decades of experience building automation platforms and tool. With our latest innovations, MCI moves faster and is substantially more experienced than any start-up AI service provider,” says Misczak.

“The commercialization of two decades of proprietary software, technologies, and services gives MCI’s AiCX an extraordinary headstart in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications and services world. We have a nine-figure pipeline for AI/CX BPO/Staff Aug/IT Services. We also have a nine-figure M&A pipeline, supported by a nine-figure MCI Capital balance sheet producing material investment income as well. We’re well poised to grow to half a billion to a billion-dollar TEV company. The exciting thing about the spin-off of AiCX is being able to build and polish it alongside our tried and true ~23 years of being a highly successful income producing global tech-enabled business process management firm. 2026 is going to be the busiest year in my almost 25 years leading this company from dial-up modem and sticky notes to where it is at today. We are thankful to our amazing team for the dedication and effort it took to get ourselves to this level. AiCX will initially represent ~$50m in 2026 ARR and MCI BPO will initially represent ~$200M in 2026 ARR. I am sure there are not many that think our business is sexy, yet, but give it a couple of quarters, and they will see this is the essence of monetizing the Tier 5 AI framework. We’re officially publicly in the AI mix, and “AI stealth mode is over; wish us luck,” Marlowe the CEO concluded enthusiastically.

Tier 5 (or Layer 5) refers to the AI-native application and service companies that perform specific services in the economy and interact directly with users. This is where Lonsdale sees significant opportunities for productivity and margin growth.

Under Misczak’s leadership, MCI will advance as a high‐performance, AI-infused business-process management (BPM) and customer-experience solutions provider. The distinction and additional focus on AI applications is strategic to MCI’s AiCX.com division having continued rapid growth in the segment.

Mark’s proven track record in large scale operations, and his deep understanding of how to build purpose-driven program delivery teams, speaks for itself: He was a key force behind many transformative innovations in disaster assistance, in the growing of contact centers, automation in eligibility determinations and decisions based on mountains of inspection data, remote imaging for damage assessments, and new applications of existing authorities yielding huge cost savings to the American taxpayers such as his work to create S.T.E.P., formula-based calculations of Direct Assistance Costs (DAC), and many other innovations. We welcome his leadership, ingenuity, and the “grit” for which he is nationally recognized. Our ability to apply next-level creativity to solving client problems and to ensure positive outcomes on a scalable basis is more secure than ever before.

Misczak joins MCI at a pivotal moment. The firm has recently expanded its footprint in CX AI-enabled services targeting federal/state/local agencies, and corporate mid-market to enterprise clients. Industry watchers note that MCI has grown beyond traditional contact-center outsourcing or CX BPO into newer models, combining AI, analytics, and human-touch service delivery, making MCI highly tech-enabled.

Misczak brings expertise aligning directly with MCI’s vision to operate at the intersection of “mission-critical”, healthcare, financial services, public-sector and Tier 5 AI applications, and services. These applications represent the highest level of AI maturity, including advanced autonomous agents capable of complex decision-making and execution.

“I am honored to join MCI at what I believe is a transformative moment for the AI CX and BPM/BPO space,” said Misczak. “My career has always been about bringing rapid, yet adaptable execution to complex programs. At MCI, we will channel that experience into further enhancing how we deliver for our clients and partners. MCI will split into MCI BPO, which will be a roughly ~$200M ARR division in 2026 with tech-enabled human capital, and our new spinout MCI AiCX.com, a ~$50M ARR AI, CCaaS, CPaaS, XaaS and related offerings. Together, we’re building one of the next generations of AiCX-enabled services companies grounded in ingenuity, integrity, performance, and purpose.”

About MCI

MCI is an American holding company headquartered in Manalapan, FL with a lineup of technology (AiCX.COM) and tech-enabled business services (MCIBPO.COM) firms. Founded in 2003 by Founder and CEO, Anthony Marlowe. MCI’s offerings range from Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cloud Contact Center-as-a-Service (CCaaS), Cloud Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS), Contact Center Business Process Outsourcing (BPO), Customer Experience (CX) solutions, and Anything-as-a-Service (XaaS). MCI includes service brands AiCX, BPOaaS, BYC Aqua, Byron Yeats Consulting, EastWest BPO, EastWest Technologies, GravisApps, Gravis Marketing, MarchEast, Market Force Information, Mass Markets, MCI BPO, MCI Federal Services, OnBrand24, Sydney Call Centre, Teletechnology, Valor Intelligent Processing, and Vinculum operating in eight countries worldwide. For more information about the MCI Group, please visit www.mci.world. For more information on MCI BPO, visit www.mcibpo.com; For more information on MCI AiCX, visit www.AiCX.com.

