Air Insulated Switchgear Market Size to Hit USD 103.23 Billion by 2033 | Research by SNS Insider

According to the SNS Insider,“The Air Insulated Switchgear Market Size was valued at USD 71.02 billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 103.23 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.79% over 2026-2033.”

Rising Adoption of Renewable Energy Sources and Smart Grid Integration Augment Market Growth Globally

The growing integration of renewable energy sources, including wind and solar, into current power networks is a major factor driving the demand for air-insulated switchgear (AIS). Reliable, effective, and adaptable switchgear systems that can handle fluctuating loads and preserve grid stability are becoming more and more necessary as utilities and industrial users move toward clean energy to achieve sustainability standards.

Real-time load management, predictive maintenance, and decreased operational downtime are made possible by developments in digital monitoring, IoT-enabled AIS, and modular designs. AIS deployment is further accelerated by government programs that encourage the use of renewable energy. In areas making significant investments in smart city initiatives and grid modernization, the trend is especially noticeable, generating a sustained need for high-performance AIS systems that can facilitate the integration of conventional and renewable energy sources.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Key Industry Segmentation

By Voltage Level

The Medium Voltage (1–36 kV) segment dominates the market with a 52% share, driven by its widespread use in industrial, commercial, and utility applications that require reliable power distribution and fault protection. Low Voltage (Up to 1 kV), holding 28%, as it is widely adopted in commercial and residential settings.

By Installation Type

Indoor installations hold the largest market share at 55%, due to their controlled environment, ease of maintenance, and protection from weather conditions. Outdoor AIS, is accounting for 45%, as it is preferred for substations in open areas or regions with space constraints.

By Component

Circuit Breakers lead the component segment with a 30% share, as they are essential for interrupting fault currents and ensuring system protection. The performance, reliability, and technological enhancements of these components drive AIS adoption across transmission, distribution, and industrial networks.

By End-User Industry

Transmission & Distribution Utilities dominate with 40% share, fueled by large-scale investments in grid infrastructure, substations, and renewable energy integration. The Industrial segment, at 30%, grows due to electrification of manufacturing plants and process optimization needs.

Regional Insights:

North America leads the AIS market with a 40% share in 2025, driven by advanced grid infrastructure, regulatory incentives, and high industrial electrification. The U.S. spearheads adoption with widespread deployment of medium- and high-voltage AIS, smart meters, and automated demand response platforms.

Asia Pacific accounts for 23% of the market in 2025 and is the fastest-growing region due to rapid industrialization, rising energy demand, and government-backed grid modernization initiatives. China, India, Japan, and Australia are key contributors, implementing AMI meters, IoT-enabled monitoring, and renewable energy integration.

Recent News:

In December 2024, ABB announced the acquisition of the power electronics business of Gamesa Electric from Siemens Gamesa. This acquisition strengthens ABB's position in renewable power conversion technology and enhances its offerings for demand-side management and AIS applications.

In November 2024, Siemens launched its first fluorinated-gas-free gas-insulated switchgear for the U.S. medium-voltage market, supporting environmental sustainability and aligning with global decarbonization goals.

Exclusive Sections of the Air Insulated Switchgear Market Report (The USPs):

GRID MODERNIZATION & RENEWABLE INTEGRATION METRICS – helps you understand how increasing solar and wind penetration, regional renewable energy growth, and utility-level grid upgrades are accelerating the adoption of AIS for stability, reliability, and load management.

– helps you understand how increasing solar and wind penetration, regional renewable energy growth, and utility-level grid upgrades are accelerating the adoption of AIS for stability, reliability, and load management. TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION & DIGITAL ADOPTION INDEX – helps you identify the market shift toward IoT-enabled AIS, digital monitoring systems, hybrid switchgear solutions, and the innovation intensity of leading manufacturers driving differentiation and competitive advantage.

– helps you identify the market shift toward IoT-enabled AIS, digital monitoring systems, hybrid switchgear solutions, and the innovation intensity of leading manufacturers driving differentiation and competitive advantage. ENERGY EFFICIENCY & COST-SAVING PERFORMANCE BENCHMARKS – helps you measure operational efficiency gains, ROI, total cost of ownership, and region-wise or voltage-specific cost benefits that position AIS as a preferred choice over alternative switchgear technologies.

– helps you measure operational efficiency gains, ROI, total cost of ownership, and region-wise or voltage-specific cost benefits that position AIS as a preferred choice over alternative switchgear technologies. POLICY, REGULATORY & GRID COMPLIANCE LANDSCAPE – helps you assess the impact of grid codes, safety standards, renewable integration mandates, decarbonization policies, and upcoming regulatory shifts shaping AIS deployment across key global markets.

– helps you assess the impact of grid codes, safety standards, renewable integration mandates, decarbonization policies, and upcoming regulatory shifts shaping AIS deployment across key global markets. MARKET DISRUPTORS & EMERGING BUSINESS MODELS – helps you uncover transformative trends such as subscription-based deployment, pay-per-use models, AI-driven grid management, and next-generation technologies reshaping future AIS demand and competitive strategies.

