Blockchain in Supply Chain Market to Hit USD 95.52 Billion by 2033, Driven by Rising Demand for Transparency and Traceability | SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Blockchain in Supply Chain Market size is valued at USD 3.96 Billion in 2025E and is projected to reach USD 95.52 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 48.88% during 2026–2033.

The adoption of blockchain technology in operations and logistics is thoroughly examined in the Blockchain in Supply Chain Market analysis report. Blockchain use is expected to expand during the projection period due to the growing need for transparency, traceability, and fraud prevention across trade and manufacturing networks.





The U.S. Blockchain in Supply Chain Market is projected to grow from USD 1.23 Billion in 2025E to USD 26.86 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 47.06%.

With significant investments being made in digital traceability and compliance solutions, the blockchain is being used early in the logistics, manufacturing, and retail sectors.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Component, the Platform Segment Held the Largest Market Share of 61.37% in 2025; Services are Expected to Grow at the Fastest CAGR of 51.84% During 2026–2033

The Platform segment dominated the market due to the rising enterprise use cases of blockchain infrastructure for secure transaction and traceability recording as well process automation. The Services is the fastest growing segment as organizations seek consulting, integration and managed services for their blockchain implementations.

By Type, the Private Blockchain Segment Dominated with a 54.22% Share in 2025; Consortium Blockchain Segment is Projected to Expand at the Fastest CAGR of 53.67%

The Private Blockchain segment dominated the market which attributed to its extensive use in enterprises and manufacturing industries for a secure, an organization-wide sharing of data. The Consortium Blockchain is the fastest growing segment with multi-parties joining in logistics and trade finance.

By Application, Product Provenance & Traceability Accounted for the Highest Market Share of 33.91% in 2025, Smart Contracts are Anticipated to Record the Fastest CAGR of 55.46% through 2026–2033

The Product Provenance & Traceability segment dominated the market due to increased requirement of food, retail and pharmaceutical industry for authentication and counterfeit prevention. The Smart Contracts is the fastest growing segment as these automate self-executing contracts, which ease payments and compliance for businesses.

By Industry Vertical, Logistics & Transportation Segment Captured the Largest Market Share of 29.58% in 2025; Healthcare Segment is Expected to Register the Fastest CAGR of 52.73%

Logistics & Transportation segment dominated the market on account of its first application to blockchain in shipment visibility, route optimization and real-time tracking of goods. The Healthcare is the fastest growing segment due to the need for secure medical supply chain tracking, temperature control and authenticity check.

By Organization Size, Large Enterprises Led with a 68.44% Market Share in 2025; Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) are Projected to Grow at the Fastest CAGR of 54.19% through 2026–2033

Large Enterprises segment dominated the market since they possess significant financial resources. The SMEs is the fastest growing segment, since they are increasingly adopting blockchain as a service (BaaS) solutions on account of scalability and cost benefits.

By Deployment Mode, the Cloud-Based Segment Dominated with a 57.83% Share in 2025 and is also Projected to Witness the Fastest CAGR of 50.92% during 2026–2033

The Cloud-Based segment dominated the market and it is also the fastest-growing segment due to its scalability, flexibility and lower infrastructure cost. Cloud-based systems are becoming more popular as they can be implemented more quickly and with lower maintenance.

Regional Insights:

The North America Blockchain in Supply Chain Market dominated the industry with a 39.47% share in 2025, as digitalization and traceability technologies have been adopted significantly more rapidly in the U.S. and Canada.

The Asia Pacific Blockchain in Supply Chain Market is the fastest-growing region, projected to expand at a CAGR of 52.84% during 2026–2033. The growth is attributed to fast digitalization, growing manufacturing network and rising need for easy trade operations in China, Japan, India and South Korea.

Key Players:

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

SAP SE

Oracle Corporation

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Accenture PLC

Infosys Limited

TIBCO Software Inc.

VeChain Foundation

Guardtime Inc.

Bitfury Group Limited

Chainvine Limited

Digital Treasury Corporation

Everledger Ltd.

Auxesis Group

Modum.io AG

OriginTrail

Blockverify Limited

CargoX

Blockchain in Supply Chain Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 3.96 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 95.52 Billion CAGR CAGR of 48.88% From 2026 to 2033 Base Year 2025E Forecast Period 2026-2033 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Component (Platform, Services)

• By Type (Public Blockchain, Private Blockchain, Consortium Blockchain)

• By Application (Product Provenance & Traceability, Payment & Settlement, Smart Contracts, Inventory & Asset Tracking, Compliance Management, Others)

• By Industry Vertical (Retail & Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Logistics & Transportation, Food & Beverages, Oil & Gas, Others)

• By Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises)

• By Deployment Mode (On-Premises, Cloud-Based) Customization Scope Available upon request Pricing Available upon request

Recent Developments:

In October 2025 , IBM launched its Digital Asset Haven platform, empowering enterprises to manage tokenized supply chain data across hybrid blockchain networks. The solution enhances transparency, interoperability, and trust between manufacturers, logistics partners, and retailers.

In April 2025, Microsoft unveiled an upgraded Blockchain Supply Chain Manager, integrating AI analytics and decentralized ledgers for improved provenance tracking, supplier verification and compliance monitoring, enhancing transparency and reducing operational bottlenecks across logistics operations.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

System Efficiency & Performance Metrics – helps you understand transaction validation speed, network throughput levels, node synchronization efficiency, and latency reduction achieved through blockchain in supply chain operations.

– helps you understand transaction validation speed, network throughput levels, node synchronization efficiency, and latency reduction achieved through blockchain in supply chain operations. Adoption & Operational Integrity Index – helps you identify the scale of active blockchain-enabled deployments, the percentage of records verified via distributed ledgers, immutability strength, and accuracy of smart contract–based automation.

– helps you identify the scale of active blockchain-enabled deployments, the percentage of records verified via distributed ledgers, immutability strength, and accuracy of smart contract–based automation. Supply Chain Digitization & Integration Metrics – helps you evaluate blockchain’s impact on event tracking volumes, cost savings from improved traceability, integration success with ERP/IoT systems, and deployment cycle efficiency.

– helps you evaluate blockchain’s impact on event tracking volumes, cost savings from improved traceability, integration success with ERP/IoT systems, and deployment cycle efficiency. Security, Compliance & Network Reliability Parameters – helps you assess encryption strength, audit trail depth, reduction in breach risks, and the effectiveness of consensus mechanisms in ensuring data integrity across the supply chain.

– helps you assess encryption strength, audit trail depth, reduction in breach risks, and the effectiveness of consensus mechanisms in ensuring data integrity across the supply chain. Technology Maturity & Competitive Landscape Analysis – helps you gauge the performance differentiation among blockchain providers, innovation in consensus and smart contract models, and platform readiness for large-scale supply chain adoption.

