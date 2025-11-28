Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market to Reach $29.43 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Disease Prevalence & Strong Therapeutic Innovation | SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market Size & Growth Analysis

According to by SNS Insider, the Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market size was valued at USD 14.93 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 29.43 billion by 2032, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.92% during the period of 2025 to 2032. The global dermatology landscape is evolving rapidly as improved diagnostic practices, strong awareness campaigns, and advanced treatments reshape patient management.

Growing disease prevalence, especially among children and adolescents, is a major contributor to rising demand. New systemic therapies including IL-4 and IL-13 inhibitors and JAK inhibitors are transforming treatment outcomes for moderate to severe atopic dermatitis. Increased healthcare access and strong investment in clinical research are fueling innovation, positioning the market for robust expansion.





The United States remains the most significant market within the region. The U.S. Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market was valued at USD 5.61 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 10.78 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 8.57%. High disease incidence, strong pharmaceutical presence, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and extensive R&D commitments support steady growth.

Major Companies in the Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market Include

Sanofi

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

LEO Pharma Inc.

Novartis AG

Incyte Corporation

Bayer AG

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Other Participants

Segmentation Analysis:

By Class

The biologics segment led with a 39.08% atopic dermatitis drugs market share in 2024, with their high potency in targeting selective immune pathways engaged in moderate-to-severe conditions of the disease. PDE4 Inhibitors are anticipated to experience the fastest growth in the forecast period as a result of their ease of use, particularly in topical dosage forms, and good safety profile.

By Route of Administration

The topical segment held the dominating share in the market with 40.12% in 2024, as the first-line treatment for mild to moderate atopic dermatitis. The parenteral segment will grow at the fastest rate during the forecast years with a CAGR of 9.53%, propelled primarily by increased use of biologics to treat moderate and severe atopic dermatitis.

By End-Use

The hospital pharmacies segment dominated the atopic dermatitis drugs market with a 62.31% market share in 2024, based on greater dependency on hospital-based treatment for moderate to severe AD cases. The other pharmacies segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period, spurred by the growing trend towards telemedicine, home care, and outpatient procedures.

Regional Insights:

The atopic dermatitis drugs market was led by North America in 2024 with a 46.20% market share due to its high disease prevalence, well-established medical infrastructure, strong presence of global pharmaceutical companies, and favorable reimbursement policies.

Asia Pacific is the region with the fastest growth, with 9.59% CAGR over the forecast period, propelled by a huge patient base, rising healthcare expenditure, growing awareness, and rising access to sophisticated dermatological care in nations, such as China and India.

Recent Developments:

April 2025 , Sanofi and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted approval to Dupixent (dupilumab) for the treatment of adults aged 12 and older and adolescents with chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) who have an inadequate response to histamine-1 (H1) antihistamine therapy.

, Sanofi and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted approval to Dupixent (dupilumab) for the treatment of adults aged 12 and older and adolescents with chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) who have an inadequate response to histamine-1 (H1) antihistamine therapy. April 2025, AbbVie reported positive topline findings from LEVEL UP, an open-label, efficacy assessor-blinded head-to-head Phase 3b/4 trial that compared the efficacy and safety of upadacitinib (RINVOQ, 15 mg daily initial dose and dose-adjusted based on clinical response) with dupilumab (DUPIXENT, according to its labeled dose) in adult and adolescent (≥12 years of age) patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) who had an inadequate response to systemic therapy or when use of such therapies was inadvisable.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

DISEASE PREVALENCE & INCIDENCE METRICS – helps you understand the global burden of atopic dermatitis by analyzing 2023 prevalence and incidence trends across age groups and regions, enabling demand forecasting for therapeutic classes.

– helps you understand the global burden of atopic dermatitis by analyzing 2023 prevalence and incidence trends across age groups and regions, enabling demand forecasting for therapeutic classes. PRESCRIPTION PATTERN & DRUG CLASS ADOPTION INDEX – helps you identify regional and drug-class–wise prescription behavior, highlighting shifts toward advanced therapies, treatment preferences, and unmet needs within the 2023 market landscape.

– helps you identify regional and drug-class–wise prescription behavior, highlighting shifts toward advanced therapies, treatment preferences, and unmet needs within the 2023 market landscape. HEALTHCARE SPENDING & COST BURDEN ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate government, commercial, private, and out-of-pocket expenditure patterns, revealing affordability gaps, reimbursement influence, and regional disparities in treatment access.

– helps you evaluate government, commercial, private, and out-of-pocket expenditure patterns, revealing affordability gaps, reimbursement influence, and regional disparities in treatment access. BIOLOGICS PENETRATION & UPTAKE TRAJECTORY – helps you assess the adoption rate of biologics from 2020–2032, highlighting future growth opportunities, competitive differentiation, and long-term shifts toward targeted immunomodulators.

– helps you assess the adoption rate of biologics from 2020–2032, highlighting future growth opportunities, competitive differentiation, and long-term shifts toward targeted immunomodulators. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & MARKET EVOLUTION METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive strength of pharmaceutical players based on portfolio depth, regional penetration, innovation in biologics and small molecules, and projected market share movements.

Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market Report Scope

