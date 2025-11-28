Increased number of shares and votes in Stockwik Förvaltning AB

As of today, 28 November 2025, the total number of shares and votes in Stockwik Förvaltning AB amounts to 7,211,041.

The number of shares and votes has increased during November as a result of the directed share issue of 900 000 shares to ENDI Corp. that was announced on 7 October 2025 and completed on 19 November 2025.

This information is information that Stockwik Förvaltning AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication by the designated contact person below on 28 November 2025 at 11:00 (CET).

For further information, please contact:

Urban Lindskog, President and CEO

Stockwik Förvaltning AB (publ)

E-mail: info@stockwik.se

About Stockwik

Stockwik offers a stable platform for small businesses to develop both organically and through acquisitions. Stockwik's companies offer value-adding products and services to corporate customers. Stockwik is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap with the short name STWK.

