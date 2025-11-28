Eesti Energia Supervisory Board Removes Kristjan Kuhi from the Management Board

The Supervisory Board of Eesti Energia has resolved, on the proposal of the Chairman of the Management Board, Andrus Durejko, to remove Management Board Member Kristjan Kuhi from the company’s Management Board.

Kristjan Kuhi has served as a member of the Management Board since 1 April 2023, overseeing technology development and new business areas. His last working day at Eesti Energia will be 28 November 2025.

From 2026 onwards, the Management Board of Eesti Energia will continue with four members, and the Group’s business operations will be consolidated into three subsidiaries: Enefit (electricity business), Enefit Industry (industrial business), and Elektrilevi (distribution network business).

Effective 1 January 2026, the Management Board of the Group will include: Andrus Durejko (CEO, Chairman of the Management Board), Marlen Tamm (CFO), Lauri Karp (CEO of Enefit Industry), Juhan Aguraiuja (CEO of Enefit).

Current Management Board Members Kelli Toss-Kaasik and Raido Ivalo will continue in office until the expiry of their management contracts at the end of 2025.

