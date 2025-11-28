Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
28 November 2025

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase:27 November 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:39,100
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):455.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp):468.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):465.660307

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 2,408,705 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 114,521,725 have voting rights and 1,826,078 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information re the Share Buybacks:

VenueVolume-weighted average price
(pence per share)		Aggregated volume
LSE39,100465.660307

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
853456.5008:04:44LSE  
854455.5008:04:44LSE  
210458.0008:47:01LSE  
192456.5009:50:40LSE  
190461.5012:31:35LSE  
190465.5013:10:08LSE  
194465.5013:14:54LSE  
190464.0014:06:25LSE  
183464.0014:21:24LSE  
200464.0014:21:24LSE  
235464.0014:21:24LSE  
432464.0014:21:25LSE  
406464.0014:21:25LSE  
192464.0014:21:25LSE  
192464.0014:21:25LSE  
79464.0014:21:25LSE  
113464.0014:21:25LSE  
454464.0014:21:26LSE  
295464.0014:21:27LSE  
192464.0014:21:27LSE  
180464.0014:21:27LSE  
12464.0014:21:27LSE  
441464.0014:21:28LSE  
437464.0014:21:28LSE  
192464.0014:21:28LSE  
192464.0014:21:28LSE  
36464.0014:21:28LSE  
156464.0014:21:28LSE  
192464.0014:21:28LSE  
24464.0014:21:30LSE  
141464.0014:21:30LSE  
24464.0014:21:30LSE  
385464.0014:23:01LSE  
440464.0014:23:02LSE  
450464.0014:23:02LSE  
192464.0014:23:02LSE  
192464.0014:23:02LSE  
22464.0014:23:02LSE  
170464.0014:23:02LSE  
192464.0014:23:02LSE  
108464.0014:23:03LSE  
124464.0014:23:03LSE  
370464.0014:23:04LSE  
192464.0014:23:04LSE  
267464.0014:23:05LSE  
417464.0014:23:05LSE  
192464.0014:23:05LSE  
143464.0014:23:05LSE  
49464.0014:23:05LSE  
192464.0014:23:05LSE  
192464.0014:23:05LSE  
75464.0014:23:05LSE  
117464.0014:23:05LSE  
45464.0014:23:07LSE  
86464.0014:23:08LSE  
86464.0014:23:08LSE  
86464.0014:23:08LSE  
86464.0014:23:08LSE  
44464.0014:23:08LSE  
42464.0014:23:08LSE  
44464.0014:23:08LSE  
192466.0014:33:52LSE  
192466.0014:33:52LSE  
384466.0014:33:52LSE  
192466.0014:33:52LSE  
192466.0014:33:52LSE  
192466.0014:33:52LSE  
192466.0014:33:52LSE  
192466.0014:33:52LSE  
384466.0014:33:52LSE  
7466.0014:33:56LSE  
185466.0014:33:56LSE  
884466.0014:34:08LSE  
820466.0014:34:08LSE  
1,065466.0014:34:08LSE  
192466.0014:34:08LSE  
171466.0014:34:08LSE  
949466.5014:35:42LSE  
813466.5014:35:42LSE  
877466.5014:35:42LSE  
636466.5014:35:42LSE  
329466.5014:35:42LSE  
877466.5014:35:42LSE  
106467.5014:41:58LSE  
192467.5014:42:00LSE  
192467.5014:42:00LSE  
192467.5014:42:00LSE  
192467.5014:42:00LSE  
192467.5014:42:00LSE  
192467.5014:42:00LSE  
192467.5014:42:00LSE  
828467.0014:42:00LSE  
807467.0014:42:00LSE  
192467.0014:42:02LSE  
384467.0014:42:04LSE  
192467.0014:42:04LSE  
192467.0014:42:04LSE  
192467.0014:42:04LSE  
35467.0014:42:04LSE  
157467.0014:42:05LSE  
151467.0014:42:05LSE  
463466.5014:42:09LSE  
856466.5014:42:09LSE  
850466.5014:42:09LSE  
192467.5014:45:15LSE  
691467.5014:45:15LSE  
190468.5014:52:52LSE  
933468.5014:52:52LSE  
862468.5014:52:52LSE  
586468.0014:54:11LSE  
213468.0014:54:11LSE  
862468.0014:54:11LSE  
858468.0014:54:11LSE  
227467.5014:54:23LSE  
203467.5015:27:18LSE  
228467.5015:27:18LSE  
322467.5015:27:18LSE  
3467.5015:34:00LSE  
184467.5015:34:00LSE  
45468.5015:51:41LSE  
11468.5015:51:41LSE  
194468.5015:51:41LSE  
1468.5015:51:41LSE  
3468.5015:51:41LSE  
188468.5015:51:41LSE  
157468.5015:51:41LSE  
35468.5015:51:41LSE  
192468.5015:51:41LSE  
192468.5015:51:41LSE  
128468.5015:51:41LSE  
64468.5015:51:41LSE  
192468.5015:51:41LSE  
192468.5015:51:41LSE  
192468.5015:51:41LSE  
192468.5015:51:44LSE  
22468.5015:51:50LSE  
403468.0015:54:08LSE  
190468.0015:54:08LSE  
220468.0016:00:50LSE  
194468.0016:00:50LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


