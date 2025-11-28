LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

28 November 2025

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 27 November 2025 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 39,100 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 455.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 468.50 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 465.660307

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 2,408,705 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 114,521,725 have voting rights and 1,826,078 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information re the Share Buybacks:

Venue Volume-weighted average price

(pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 39,100 465.660307

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 853 456.50 08:04:44 LSE 854 455.50 08:04:44 LSE 210 458.00 08:47:01 LSE 192 456.50 09:50:40 LSE 190 461.50 12:31:35 LSE 190 465.50 13:10:08 LSE 194 465.50 13:14:54 LSE 190 464.00 14:06:25 LSE 183 464.00 14:21:24 LSE 200 464.00 14:21:24 LSE 235 464.00 14:21:24 LSE 432 464.00 14:21:25 LSE 406 464.00 14:21:25 LSE 192 464.00 14:21:25 LSE 192 464.00 14:21:25 LSE 79 464.00 14:21:25 LSE 113 464.00 14:21:25 LSE 454 464.00 14:21:26 LSE 295 464.00 14:21:27 LSE 192 464.00 14:21:27 LSE 180 464.00 14:21:27 LSE 12 464.00 14:21:27 LSE 441 464.00 14:21:28 LSE 437 464.00 14:21:28 LSE 192 464.00 14:21:28 LSE 192 464.00 14:21:28 LSE 36 464.00 14:21:28 LSE 156 464.00 14:21:28 LSE 192 464.00 14:21:28 LSE 24 464.00 14:21:30 LSE 141 464.00 14:21:30 LSE 24 464.00 14:21:30 LSE 385 464.00 14:23:01 LSE 440 464.00 14:23:02 LSE 450 464.00 14:23:02 LSE 192 464.00 14:23:02 LSE 192 464.00 14:23:02 LSE 22 464.00 14:23:02 LSE 170 464.00 14:23:02 LSE 192 464.00 14:23:02 LSE 108 464.00 14:23:03 LSE 124 464.00 14:23:03 LSE 370 464.00 14:23:04 LSE 192 464.00 14:23:04 LSE 267 464.00 14:23:05 LSE 417 464.00 14:23:05 LSE 192 464.00 14:23:05 LSE 143 464.00 14:23:05 LSE 49 464.00 14:23:05 LSE 192 464.00 14:23:05 LSE 192 464.00 14:23:05 LSE 75 464.00 14:23:05 LSE 117 464.00 14:23:05 LSE 45 464.00 14:23:07 LSE 86 464.00 14:23:08 LSE 86 464.00 14:23:08 LSE 86 464.00 14:23:08 LSE 86 464.00 14:23:08 LSE 44 464.00 14:23:08 LSE 42 464.00 14:23:08 LSE 44 464.00 14:23:08 LSE 192 466.00 14:33:52 LSE 192 466.00 14:33:52 LSE 384 466.00 14:33:52 LSE 192 466.00 14:33:52 LSE 192 466.00 14:33:52 LSE 192 466.00 14:33:52 LSE 192 466.00 14:33:52 LSE 192 466.00 14:33:52 LSE 384 466.00 14:33:52 LSE 7 466.00 14:33:56 LSE 185 466.00 14:33:56 LSE 884 466.00 14:34:08 LSE 820 466.00 14:34:08 LSE 1,065 466.00 14:34:08 LSE 192 466.00 14:34:08 LSE 171 466.00 14:34:08 LSE 949 466.50 14:35:42 LSE 813 466.50 14:35:42 LSE 877 466.50 14:35:42 LSE 636 466.50 14:35:42 LSE 329 466.50 14:35:42 LSE 877 466.50 14:35:42 LSE 106 467.50 14:41:58 LSE 192 467.50 14:42:00 LSE 192 467.50 14:42:00 LSE 192 467.50 14:42:00 LSE 192 467.50 14:42:00 LSE 192 467.50 14:42:00 LSE 192 467.50 14:42:00 LSE 192 467.50 14:42:00 LSE 828 467.00 14:42:00 LSE 807 467.00 14:42:00 LSE 192 467.00 14:42:02 LSE 384 467.00 14:42:04 LSE 192 467.00 14:42:04 LSE 192 467.00 14:42:04 LSE 192 467.00 14:42:04 LSE 35 467.00 14:42:04 LSE 157 467.00 14:42:05 LSE 151 467.00 14:42:05 LSE 463 466.50 14:42:09 LSE 856 466.50 14:42:09 LSE 850 466.50 14:42:09 LSE 192 467.50 14:45:15 LSE 691 467.50 14:45:15 LSE 190 468.50 14:52:52 LSE 933 468.50 14:52:52 LSE 862 468.50 14:52:52 LSE 586 468.00 14:54:11 LSE 213 468.00 14:54:11 LSE 862 468.00 14:54:11 LSE 858 468.00 14:54:11 LSE 227 467.50 14:54:23 LSE 203 467.50 15:27:18 LSE 228 467.50 15:27:18 LSE 322 467.50 15:27:18 LSE 3 467.50 15:34:00 LSE 184 467.50 15:34:00 LSE 45 468.50 15:51:41 LSE 11 468.50 15:51:41 LSE 194 468.50 15:51:41 LSE 1 468.50 15:51:41 LSE 3 468.50 15:51:41 LSE 188 468.50 15:51:41 LSE 157 468.50 15:51:41 LSE 35 468.50 15:51:41 LSE 192 468.50 15:51:41 LSE 192 468.50 15:51:41 LSE 128 468.50 15:51:41 LSE 64 468.50 15:51:41 LSE 192 468.50 15:51:41 LSE 192 468.50 15:51:41 LSE 192 468.50 15:51:41 LSE 192 468.50 15:51:44 LSE 22 468.50 15:51:50 LSE 403 468.00 15:54:08 LSE 190 468.00 15:54:08 LSE 220 468.00 16:00:50 LSE 194 468.00 16:00:50 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors

Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577

ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)

James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons

+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

Foresight@h-advisors.global



About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates.