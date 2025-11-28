VEVOR Times Square Pop-Up Inspires Holiday Creativity with ‘The Great Upgrade’ Experience

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VEVOR formally launched the Black Friday pop-up event in Times Square in New York. Members of the public received a warm welcome and enjoyed the activity—“Everyone Can Be a Creator.”

The show demonstrated how ordinary items were given new life as creative, meaningful creations. “The Great Upgrade” defines what is being upgraded: the everyday spaces that shape how people live. It invites home creators to reimagine simple household items as the starting point for a more intentional, more expressive living environment. A wide range of ways in which these items can be transformed into the material embodiment of creativity. It provided participants with much food for thought on how best to experience creativity over the holiday season. It was designed for home creators who find joy in hands-on improvements that make their spaces more their own.

A Clear Creative Journey: One Path, Many Layers

Set in one of the world’s busiest urban centers, the pop-up was built around "The Great Upgrade", a call to rethink everyday objects and unlock their creative potential. It combines live demonstrations of artistic creation, interactive experiences where participants could get their hands dirty, and an environment that was designed to stimulate all the senses. Visitors were encouraged to bring usable household items, which were woven into the various activities on offer and helped stress participation and emotional value. A series of experiential highlights formed the event’s core. It mirrored VEVOR’s promise of pro performance and unexpected value—making meaningful upgrades accessible to more households.





(All participants who donated usable items were given the opportunity to purchase designated VEVOR products at $9.90, as well as a specially designed Home Creator Bat.)

Upon entering the space, visitors were naturally guided through a curated creative journey. The experience began in the Artist Zone, featuring renowned Brooklyn-based public artist Tom Fruin, best known for his vibrant Watertower series. Fruin specializes in using reclaimed materials, steel, and colorful plexiglass to create light-filled sculptures that reimagine everyday city elements.

At the event, he drew from the used household items brought by attendees—echoing the creative philosophy that shaped his early years in New York, where he was inspired by the vibrancy and diversity of urban life and the traces left behind by its residents. His practice of collecting, stitching, and reorganizing cast-off fragments into new forms was reflected in the live creation on-site. The HOUSE sculpture showcased in Times Square, created in collaboration with VEVOR, honored the brand’s role in supporting daily living and the creative potential found within the home. His approach echoed VEVOR’s declaration: every space holds untapped potential, and the right equipment helps unlock it.

Photo Booth, where they could take pictures with their own usable vintage items and see them creatively transformed, highlighting how everyday objects can be given new purpose with simple, practical upgrades. This showed a key insight behind the event: upgrading an item is a small act, but it can shift how people experience the spaces they live in.

As the day progressed, a User-Generated Visual Wall rapidly grew—filled with photos taken by participants featuring their donated items.





The atmosphere shifted into the Interaction Zone, where activities—such as mechanically chiseling ice for “warmth” and timed transformation challenges—sparked enthusiastic participation. VEVOR's tools and equipment were integrated throughout these activities, demonstrating how practical solutions support imaginative, hands-on projects. A YouTube-focused engagement area encouraged attendees to share their experiences online. Around the space, crowds gathered to take photos with murals, assemble collaborative art pieces, and enjoy street-dance performances, giving the event a lively, residential neighborhood feel right in the heart of Times Square. Across these activities, VEVOR demonstrated its core user value: pro-level performance without compromise, giving home creators the confidence to build, remodel, and experiment.

Finally, in the Product Display Area, participants explored the space where VEVOR showcased equipment for home workshops, maker projects, and creative repurposing. Attendees could interact with drills, saws, fabrication tools, and modular furniture kits, experimenting with these solutions through hands-on, playful activities and receiving small rewards for their participation, reinforcing the event’s theme of “The Great Upgrade” and demonstrating how everyday items can be transformed into functional or decorative creations. This area reflected VEVOR’s vision of unlocking every home’s potential: empowering users to take on upgrades that were once limited by price, access, or skill.

Brand Perspective: Creativity for Everyone

VEVOR’s Brand Director Gavin explained, “As we approach the holiday season, we want to encourage consumers to remain nurturing and creative in how they participate in the world. Our message is that creativity is for everyone, and each person can build, remodel, and rediscover potential in the things around them.”

He emphasized that the event celebrated creativity in everyday life, encouraging participants to turn daily moments and objects into their own 'works of art'. This message ties directly to VEVOR’s mission: helping people build the life they envision with their own hands.





Through thoughtful interactive design and emotionally engaging experiences, this trade-up event helped participants understand the essence of creative consumption—shifting from merely purchasing products to learning how to create with them. As a standout activation during the Black Friday period, the event encouraged consumers to participate in the holiday season with greater intention—embracing creativity, resourcefulness, and personal expression rather than relying solely on traditional buying habits. This is what makes the upgrade “great”: it empowers people to transform their homes on their own terms, turning small acts of making into long-term improvements in how they live.

About VEVOR

VEVOR is a globally leading omnichannel home improvement brand. The company aims to create comprehensive home ecosystems and thus provides pro-grade performance tools, garden and outdoor solutions, and automotive solutions at a fair price, enabling households to freely create their ideal lifestyles.

Driven by its mission to deliver better, higher-performance labor-saving home-ecosystem equipment, VEVOR continues to unlock the creative potential of every home and reshape the future of global home improvement.

Media Contact:

Name: Flora Feng

Title: Media Relations

Company: VEVOR

Email: media@vevor.com

Website: https://www.vevor.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d4a14118-f2d8-47b6-9cca-bbd153dc0ff6

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f7072fea-6c2b-41ce-adc3-0b9f59cced37

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5962ed24-e21d-48a3-8659-d7ddeadd6475