VEVOR’s NYC “The Great Upgrade” Pop-Up: A Major Success Inspiring Thousands of Home Creators

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VEVOR announced the successful completion of its two-day “The Great Upgrade” pop-up event, held from November 28 to 29 at Times Square in New York, which attracted several thousand visitors, generated exceptional on-site engagement, and drove record-breaking media and social media reach—marking one of the brand’s strongest consumer activations this year.

Immersive Experiences and Strong On-Site Engagement

Over the two-day period, all immersive experience zones saw exceptionally high participation. Against the backdrop of Times Square's neon lights, the towering art installation and interactive displays became a magnet for passersby, drawing visitors into the heart of the activation. Visitors jumped right in, trying out activities firsthand and connecting with the experience in ways that resonated with a wide range of attendees. Home creator participation in a full range of activities produced vivid and thoughtful conversation, revealing how hands-on experiences shape real consumer behaviour. Across interactions, several clear patterns emerged: a rising demand for small-space upgrade solutions, increased confidence in DIY tasks, and strong interest in multifunctional, pro-performance tools at fair prices. The exchanges also signaled an emerging segment of “new-generation DIYers” who value creative agency, practical guidance, and community-driven support. These insights provided valuable reference points for understanding evolving consumer needs and upgrade motivations.

The pop-up attracted a steady flow of new visitors eager to experience VEVOR’s creative ethos. Throughout the event, multiple major media outlets—such as Yahoo Finance, Benzinga, and MarketWatch—released coverage, while PIX11’s New York Living segment aired a 3–5 minute feature report, significantly expanding public visibility. Across these stories, coverage consistently framed the pop-up as a vivid example of the growing “creative consumption” movement, noting its strong audience appeal and the practicality of VEVOR’s pro-performance, fair-priced solutions. Several reports underscored the event’s high engagement and its ability to turn everyday upgrading into an accessible, hands-on experience—reinforcing VEVOR’s positioning within the broader home-creation trend.





In parallel, nearly a hundred influencers and digital creators delivered real-time impressions and post-event recaps, generating over 100K views across social media platforms. Content from top creators, including million-follow influencers, home designer CARA NEWHART and the well-known street interviewer Mody Amean, drove a significant share of traffic, with average interaction rates well above typical campaign benchmarks. Their posts helped anchor discussions around functional upgrade, creative DIY, and small-space transformation, amplifying social interaction and strengthening community engagement and extending the event’s impact beyond the physical venue.

Preliminary data indicate that media coverage and social media discussions both reached new highs compared with VEVOR’s recent campaigns, demonstrating sustained attention and extended post-event momentum.

This surge in visibility also aligns with VEVOR’s strong performance during the Black Friday season. The brand ranked NO.1 in TikTok Shop’s GS POP Tools & Hardware category and generated over $1.5 million GMV across multiple U.S. stores, reinforcing why its creative initiatives continue to attract heightened media interest. The combination of online momentum and offline engagement underscores VEVOR’s increasingly central role in conversations around home upgrading.





Shaping the Future of Home Creation

“The Great Upgrade” pop-up further solidified VEVOR’s role as a forward-looking advocate for home creators, emphasizing accessible upgrading and pro-performance solutions. By offering spaces centered on interaction, exploration, and expression, the event demonstrated VEVOR’s commitment to democratizing premium home ecosystems, strengthened the brand’s influence, and provided valuable materials and insights for upcoming marketing plans.

“This event offered an important opportunity for us to connect directly with individuals who appreciate creativity, hands-on exploration, and meaningful brand experiences. The enthusiastic turnout and strong media response reflect the growing community around our vision.” Gavin, Vevor's brand director, said, “We look forward to continuing to develop initiatives that inspire participation and support creative lifestyles.”





Building on the success of the New York event, VEVOR plans to explore a broader range of immersive formats and community-oriented activations. The feedback and participation patterns observed through this pop-up will support future campaigns aimed at reaching wider consumer groups and expanding the brand’s creative influence.

About VEVOR

VEVOR is a home improvement brand offering practical, sturdy, and user-centered products that enrich creativity and daily usability. In its wide-ranging product lineup, including everything from the bathroom to the workshop and from DIY to light industry, the company aims to give users a measure of self-production on their own terrain.

With over 20 million global users, VEVOR continues to empower home creators with pro-performance gear, affordable pricing, and an integrated ecosystem designed to unlock every home’s potential.

