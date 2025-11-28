VIOMI Unveils Black Friday: Transform Your Tap Water with AI Water Purifier Deals up to 50% Off on Amazon

Foshan, China, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With Black Friday approaching, millions of American households are looking for the next big upgrade for their homes. While screens and speakers often dominate the headlines, as one of the innovative global leaders in smart water purification technology, VIOMI Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: VIOT) is championing a different kind of smart home revolution: using AI technology to protect household water safety and enhance quality of life.

With tap water safety concerns—ranging from aging lead pipes to emerging “forever chemicals” (PFAS)—becoming part of daily conversation, VIOMI offers a powerful solution. From November 20 to December 1, several of VIOMI’s highly-rated water purifiers will be available on Amazon with limited-time discounts of up to 50% off. This Amazon-exclusive promotion features three standout products: the flagship AI water purifier MASTER series M1, the high-capacity VORTEX V8 designed for larger households, and the certified, cost-effective VORTEX V6—meeting the diverse water needs of different families.





The Crown Jewel: VIOMI MASTER M1

The VIOMI MASTER M1 is more than just a water purifier—it's a complete home water optimization system. By integrating 9-stage precision filtration with remineralization technology, it helps households significantly reduce reliance on bottled water, making clean, great-tasting, and mineral-enhanced water readily accessible.

Purity and Wellness in Every Drop: While standard RO systems strip water completely clean, often resulting in flat-tasting and acidic water, the VIOMI MASTER M1 takes a smarter approach. The 9-stage filtration system, anchored by a 0.0001-micron high-precision RO membrane, effectively removes over 99% of harmful substances such as PFAS, microplastics, lead, and arsenic, ensuring the safety of every drop. After thorough filtration, water is enriched with six essential beneficial minerals—including Strontium, Sodium, Potassium, Calcium, Magnesium, and Metasilicic Acid—through a remineralization process, delivering a clean, refreshing, and smooth taste that elevates your drinking experience.

Smart Interaction, Clear Insights: Eliminate the guesswork of hydration. The MASTER M1 features a smart touch-screen faucet that pairs with the VIOMI App, making the invisible visible. Users get instant, real-time data on water quality, water volume, and filter lifespan—turning trust into tangible proof.

Power Meets Longevity: Engineered for the modern family, the MASTER M1 boasts a high 1000 GPD flow rate that fills a glass in seconds—easily meeting peak household demand. With a RO filter lasting up to 2 years and a 1-year PCB filter, it significantly reduces long-term costs. The tool-free replacement design makes maintenance simple and straightforward, delivering technology that truly serves your life.

The Efficiency Expert: VIOMI VORTEX V8

Designed for larger families and those prioritizing sustained performance, the VORTEX V8 delivers both immediate power and enduring efficiency—making it an investment that pays off for years to come.

High-Capacity Flow for Active Homes: With an 800 GPD flow rate, the VORTEX V8 easily keeps pace with busy households, delivering refreshing water the moment you need it. Whether preparing meals, hydrating after activities, or entertaining guests, you'll enjoy an instant, steady flow on demand.

Waste Less, Drink More: While many traditional RO systems operate with lower efficiency, the V8 flips the script with a 3:1 pure-to-drain ratio. This industry-leading efficiency is designed to significantly reduce water waste compared to conventional models, helping to lower both your environmental footprint and your water bill over time.

Compact Design, Long-Term Reliability: The space-saving tankless design saves up to 65% of under-sink space while preventing bacterial growth commonly found in traditional storage tanks—ensuring fresh, clean water with every use. With the long-life filters (a 4-year RO filter and a 2-year PCB filter) and an extra PCB filter in the box, the V8 ensures up to four years of consistent performance—minimizing maintenance and delivering true long-term value for discerning households.

The Value Champion: VIOMI VORTEX V6

The VORTEX V6 proves that elite water safety doesn’t require an elite budget. It stands as the value champion of the event.

Certified Peace of Mind: Like the V8, the V6 carries the gold standard of validation—SGS certification against NSF/ANSI 372, 53, and 42 standards. It is scientifically proven to reduce up to 99.60% of PFOA/PFOS and 94.75% of TDS, providing a verified shield against modern water contaminants.

Premium Features, Accessible Price: The V6 provides a 600 GPD flow rate—ideal for small to medium-sized homes. Despite its entry-level price point during the sale, it retains flagship DNA: a 9-stage filtration process, a 4-year RO filter lifespan, and a smart LED faucet that notifies you exactly when maintenance is needed.

Event Details & Availability

About VIOMI Technology

VIOMI is redefining the modern home with its mission of “AI for Better water.” By integrating artificial intelligence with advanced filtration hardware, VIOMI provides millions of households with water solutions that are safer, smarter, and more sustainable. Operating one of the world’s most advanced “Water Purifier Gigafactories” and holding a portfolio of over 7,200 patent applications—more than 3,000 of which are invention patents—VIOMI continues to lead the industry in innovation, from extended filter lifespans to real-time water quality monitoring.