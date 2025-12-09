VIOMI Achieves Breakthrough Black Friday and Cyber Monday Results in U.S., Establishes Solid Foundation for Growth in 2026

Foshan, China, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VIOMI Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: VIOT) (“VIOMI” or the “Company”), a leading global water technology company, today announced that it achieved significant commercial milestones during the 2025 Black Friday and Cyber Monday (“BFCM”) sales period. In its inaugural year of full-scale U.S. market operations, the Company entered the Top 19 in the Amazon U.S. water purifier category by sales volume, while its under-sink tankless RO purifier attained No. 4 within its subcategory—both marking the highest rankings in VIOMI’s history on the platform. These results signify a meaningful “from zero to one” breakthrough in North America.





Demonstrated Commercial Momentum Driven by Technology and Operational Excellence

As of November 2025, VIOMI’s U.S. market sales revenue is increasing to the level that exceeds that of comparable peer brands during similar stages of market entry. This performance reflects the Company’s technological capabilities, product competitiveness, and supply chain strength.

As of today, VIOMI has secured 1,847 patents in the field of water purification, including 690 invention patents, providing robust intellectual property support for continued product innovation and quality advancement. The Company’s highly automated “Water Purifier Gigafactory”, established through a capital investment of approximately USD 150 million, provides annual production capacity of 5 million water purifiers and 30 million filter elements. This vertically integrated infrastructure ensures consistent manufacturing standards, strengthens cost control, and supports rapid scaling in global markets.

MASTER M1 Positioned as a Strategic Growth Driver

Looking ahead to 2026, VIOMI expects its flagship MASTER M1 AI Alkaline Mineral Water Purifier to serve as a core growth engine in the U.S. market. The product was developed to address widely recognized North American water quality challenges, including PFAS contamination and aging municipal water infrastructure. Key product capabilities include:

9-stage RO filtration capable of removing up to 99% of PFAS and other persistent chemicals

AI-enabled smart-touch faucet providing real-time TDS monitoring

Extended filter lifespan and tool-free replacement to reduce user burden.

These features align closely with U.S. consumer expectations for water safety, product convenience, and cost efficiency.

Strategic Expansion in Channels, Product Portfolio, and Industry Engagement

To further enhance its presence in the U.S., VIOMI will continue implementing a differentiated growth strategy that includes establishing the local sales team, deepening its Amazon U.S. footprint, introducing additional products including compact countertop water purifiers, as well as strengthening industry engagement through participation in major trade exhibitions. These initiatives are intended to reinforce professional credibility, expand product coverage, and increase brand visibility across the North American market.

Mr. Kevin Chen, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of VIOMI, commented: “The North American market constitutes a critical component of VIOMI’s long-term global development strategy. The meaningful progress we achieved during the BFCM period provides strong validation of our product strength, operational capabilities, and supply chain advantages. In the current global economic landscape, U.S. consumers place high value on products that deliver strong performance and cost efficiency. VIOMI’s technological advantages and large-scale manufacturing infrastructure are well aligned with this demand. Our target of achieving tenfold growth in 2026 is an important milestone, reflecting both our confidence and our commitment to sustained global expansion. We will continue advancing our R&D investment and broadening our market presence, particularly in emerging segments such as whole-house water purification, in order to deliver AI-driven water technologies that enhance healthy living for families worldwide.”

About VIOMI

VIOMI’s mission, “AI for Better Water,” drives its commitment to delivering technologically advanced, healthier drinking water solutions worldwide, enhancing both water quality and user experience through AI-powered monitoring, simplified filter management, extended filter lifespan and lower long-term user costs.

VIOMI’s world-leading Water Purifier Gigafactory enables mass-scale production, continuous innovation, and faster global adoption of smart residential water purification.