ZIGChain Launches First Institutionally Approved Shariah-Compliant Yield Platform as Nawa Finance Goes Live On-Chain

A new milestone for Shariah-certified, audited, and transparent digital yields on ZIGChain

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- – ZIGChain, a Layer-1 blockchain purpose-built for compliant wealth generation, today announced the official launch of Nawa Finance, its first institutionally approved, Shariah-compliant on-chain yield platform. The launch marks a major expansion of ZIGChain’s Islamic-finance ecosystem, bringing audited, transparent, and Shariah-certified digital yields directly to users.

For many users, yield opportunities are either speculative, opaque, or misaligned with their values. Nawa addresses this gap through a combination of institutional-grade auditing, Islamic-finance certification, and real-world, asset-backed yield mechanisms that prioritize transparency and ethical deployment, giving users clear insight into how value is created without relying on interest-based models. All products are certified by Amanie Advisors and audited by Halborn and Oak Security , ensuring full visibility into both capital deployment and return generation..

“This is a significant moment for the ZIGChain ecosystem,” said Abdul Rafay Gadit, Founder of ZIGChain. “Our goal has always been to build infrastructure where compliant financial products can operate transparently and at scale. With Nawa Finance live on-chain, users now have access to audited, Shariah-certified yields built for clarity and trust.”

“People are tired of speculative and unclear yield sources. They want returns they can trust and that align with their values,” said Shaqir Hashim, Core Contributor at Nawa Finance. “With our Shariah certification, we are building exactly that. This is only the beginning.”

This launch follows an early soft-launch phase that delivered strong market momentum, attracting hundreds of early users and millions in Total Value Locked (TVL) across BTC and ZIG pools. It also comes as institutions increase engagement across the ZIGChain ecosystem, including SEGG Media Corporation’s $300 million Digital Asset and Tokenization Program and BTCS S.A.’s $30 million allocation and validator operations on the network.

Upcoming releases include ETH, stablecoin, and real-world-asset (RWA) yield vaults, along with public Shariah reports and real-time dashboards for capital deployment visibility. Treasury and liquidity products for banks, funds, and fintechs are also in development.

The launch further strengthens ZIGChain’s position as an emerging centre for Shariah-compliant and regulated financial products delivered entirely on-chain, building on earlier work with Zamanat, the network’s Shariah-certified tokenization platform..

About Nawa Finance

Nawa Finance is a Shariah-compliant on-chain yield platform that allows users to earn ethical and asset-backed returns on digital assets. It is built with transparency, security and Islamic financial principles at its core. The protocol is Shariah-certified by Amanie Advisors and security-audited by Halborn and Oak Security.

Website: www.nawa.finance

About ZIGChain

ZIGChain is a modular blockchain network designed for scalable and secure DeFi applications. It provides the foundation for institutions, fintechs and on-chain platforms to issue, manage and scale asset-backed products with transparency. The network supports regulated tokenization modules, real-world-asset frameworks and yield-generation protocols such as Nawa Finance.

Website: www.zigchain.com

