Unlock Your Strongest Self — FED Fitness Black Friday Deals Up to 50% OFF

HongKong, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The year’s biggest shopping celebration is officially here—Black Friday 2025 has arrived, and so has the best time to upgrade your home gym. As the No.1 best-selling home fitness brand on Amazon, FED Fitness is rolling out its Black Friday Big Deal , offering up to 50% OFF across a wide range of top-rated fitness equipment. The promotion runs from November 20 to December 3 on the official FED Fitness website and November 20 to December 1 on Amazon, covering everything from strength training and cardio to family-friendly workout gear.





Recognized by over 10 million households worldwide, FED Fitness is trusted for its space-saving, high-performance, and user-friendly fitness solutions. Whether you’re just starting your fitness journey or optimizing an existing home gym setup, these limited-time offers are the perfect opportunity to invest in gear that delivers both quality and value. Let's discover the six must-have products that are defining this year’s Black Friday fitness deals.





FED Fitness Bcan Foldable Toddler Trampoline Mini 36" : Safe, Space-Saving Fun that Keeps Kids Moving Indoors

Original Price: $139.99, Black Friday: $94.99 (32% OFF)





Keeping young children active indoors—especially in limited spaces—can be a daily challenge for parents. Most indoor toys either take up too much room, lack real physical engagement, or raise safety concerns over long-term use. This is where the FED Fitness Bcan Foldable Toddler Trampoline 36’’ offers a smart, compact, and safe solution.





Designed specifically for toddlers, this 36" mini trampoline encourages healthy movement while prioritizing safety and convenience. Its stable build features suction rubber sleeves, a convex structure, and a secure straight-pin design to prevent tipping or shifting. The handlebar is fully wrapped in thick foam with two adjustable height levels, adapting as your child grows. The integrated cover expands the jumping surface and adds protection from missteps, while the foldable frame and tool-free assembly make it easy to store or set up in seconds. Whether it's a rainy afternoon or a daily energy outlet, this trampoline turns any corner of your home into a safe, active play zone.





FED Fitness Bcan Foldable Trampoline Mini 40" : High-Performance, Low-Impact Cardio with Space-Saving Design

Original Price: $169.99, Black Friday: $104.49 (39% OFF)





Staying active at home can be difficult—especially when you’re short on space, looking for low-impact options, or tired of repetitive workouts. Many fitness routines put stress on the joints or require bulky machines that simply don’t fit into modern living spaces. The FED Fitness Bcan Foldable Trampoline Mini 40" offers a smarter alternative: an ultra-compact, joint-friendly cardio solution that brings variety, efficiency, and fun to your daily routine.





This trampoline is built with premium bungee cords made from natural latex and wrapped in durable nylon. It delivers a smooth, elastic bounce that’s gentle on your joints. The low-impact motion is ideal for fat-burning, improving lymphatic flow, and building core strength—without putting stress on your knees or ankles. It supports up to 450 lbs thanks to its reinforced steel frame, high-quality PP mat, and six-leg stability system. The foldable design allows for fast setup and easy storage, while the upgraded handlebar provides three locking positions and a sweat-resistant grip for enhanced balance and control. From HIIT workouts to low-impact recovery, this trampoline transforms any room into a personal cardio zone—no noise, no hassle, and no compromise on results.





FED Fitness Flybird Adjustable Weight Bench Lite : Full-Body Strength Training with 100+ Exercise Angles in a Foldable Design

Original Price: $162.48, Black Friday: $109.99 (32% OFF)





A major frustration for home lifters is finding a weight bench that’s both sturdy and compact—many are either too bulky for small spaces or too flimsy for serious training. The FED Fitness Flybird Adjustable Weight Bench Lite solves these problems by delivering gym-grade stability in a space-saving, easy-to-store design.





This bench is built with a high-quality steel frame and is ASTM-certified to support up to 800 lbs. It's engineered for long-term reliability and serious strength training. The all-in-one adjustable design offers angles from -30° to 90°, including decline, flat, incline, and upright positions. A longer backrest and extended seat provide added support and comfort, while the gap-free cushion design allows smoother transitions between movements. The spring-loaded adjustment pin makes switching angles quick and effortless, and the foldable structure means it tucks away easily when not in use.





FED Fitness Feierdun 5-in-1 Adjustable Dumbbell Set (45 LB) : Space-Saving, Quick-Adjust Strength Training for Full-Body Workouts

Original Price: $129.99, Black Friday: $78.84 (39% OFF)





Traditional dumbbell sets take up space, cost more over time, and interrupt workouts with constant weight swapping. The FED Fitness Feierdun 5-in-1 Adjustable Dumbbell Set (45 LB) solves this with a smart, compact solution that brings full-body training to your fingertips—without clutter.





This space-saving dumbbell combines five weights into one, allowing users to adjust resistance quickly and safely for a wide variety of exercises. With 7 incremental weight levels, it supports everything from light toning to muscle-building routines. Made with eco-friendly materials and a non-slip, ergonomic grip, it offers stable handling and safe training every time. Its award-winning design blends modern aesthetics with real functionality, and with over 200,000 global users, it's a trusted choice for both beginners and seasoned lifters.





FED Fitness Sportsroyals Multi-function Pull-up Power Tower: Full-Body Strength Training in a Compact, Adjustable All-in-One Station

Original Price: $199.98, Black Friday: $139.88 (30% OFF)





Finding a single piece of equipment that supports full-body strength training—without taking over your entire room—is a constant challenge for home fitness enthusiasts. The FED Fitness Sportsroyals Multi-function Pull-up Power Tower offers a powerful solution: a compact, all-in-one station that brings gym-level versatility into your home.





Designed for serious performance in small spaces, this power tower features an extended base with 8 contact points and heavy-duty steel construction for maximum stability during intense workouts. It supports a wide range of upper and lower body exercises—including pull-ups, dips, leg raises, and push-ups—helping you target your arms, core, chest, and back without switching equipment. With 6-level height adjustments and a 7-position backrest, it comfortably adapts to users of all sizes and workout needs. The compact footprint makes it easy to fit into home gyms, garages, or even spare corners, and the straightforward assembly process with labeled parts and video guidance ensures a stress-free setup.





FED Fitness Flybird Ab Workout Machine: Full-Body Fat Burning with Adjustable Core-Sculpting Precision

Original Price: $114.68, Black Friday: $86.39 (25% OFF)





Most ab training equipment either lacks proper support or targets only a narrow range of muscles, making it difficult to achieve effective results without straining the neck, back, or joints. For anyone looking to tone their core safely and efficiently at home, the FED Fitness Flybird Ab Workout Machine offers a smarter, more complete approach to abdominal and full-body training.





This versatile machine uses a bottom-up motion to deeply engage your core muscles. At the same time, it reduces pressure on the spine, making it ideal for users of all fitness levels. With 4 incline angles and 5 height settings, you can easily adjust the intensity. Whether you're targeting stubborn fat or working to build strength, this machine adapts to your goals. Its commercial-grade steel triangular frame ensures unmatched stability with a 330 lb capacity, while low-noise rollers and thick foam padding deliver a quiet, joint-friendly workout experience. Beyond the core, this machine engages your waist, arms, legs, and glutes—offering a true full-body sculpting solution. Pre-assembled at 90% and foldable for easy storage, it even includes an LCD display that tracks reps, time, and calories burned—keeping your progress visible and measurable every step of the way.





Why Choose FED Fitness?

Whether you're just getting started or leveling up your current routine, This Black Friday Sale is your moment to bring high-performance fitness gear home—without the premium price tag.





This is more than a sale—it’s your opportunity to invest in your health with gear built to last. But don’t wait—these exclusive Black Friday offers are only available from November 20 to December 3 on our official website, and until December 1 on Amazon. Inventory is limited, and the best deals won’t last long.





Shop the Black Friday Event Now at Official Website Or search FED Fitness directly to unlock up to 50% OFF.





Act fast. Train smarter. Own your space.

This Black Friday, bring the best in fitness home—with FED Fitness.







About FED Fitness

FED Fitness is a global leader in home fitness solutions, known for best-selling brands like YOSUDA, FLYBIRD, FEIERDUN, SPORTSROYALS, and BCAN. Rated highly by millions of Amazon customers, we combine professional-grade quality with outstanding value to help families worldwide stay strong, healthy, and connected—right at home.

Website: www.fedfitness.com

Instagram: @fedfitness.global

Facebook: @fedfitness.global