GARVEE Announces Its Black Friday & Cyber Monday Mega Sale: Quality, Utility, and Smarter Living for Every Home

Ontario, CA, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the holiday season begins and winter projects pick up, shoppers across the country are looking for smart upgrades that blend quality, convenience, and great value. This year, GARVEE is coming up with one of its biggest seasonal events yet – the Black Friday & Cyber Monday Mega Sale, featuring up to 15% off (Nov 24-27) and 18% off (Nov 28-Dec 2)across its most-loved categories. From home entertainment and hosting to outdoor prep and winter maintenance, the sale brings together GARVEE’s commitment to durability, affordability, and everyday usefulness.Customers can expect meaningful markdowns across bestsellers, with several hero products marked down by as much as 15% off (Nov 24-27) and 18% off (Nov 28-Dec 2) once the event officially begins.





“GARVEE has always focused on bringing dependable products to families and small businesses,” said a Garvee spokesperson. “This year’s Black Friday event reflects that promise; more choice, better value, and solutions that make people’s lives easier.”





GARVEE P Series Ride-On Toys

Endless Fun, Safe Design, and Three Play Modes in One





The Garvee 24V 3-in-1 Ride-On Tractor manages to be a little of everything: part tractor, part bulldozer, part excavator, and fully designed for hands-on, imaginative play. It is expected to be one of the biggest highlights of the sale, with event pricing anticipated to reach up to 15% off (Nov 24-27) and 18% off (Nov 28-Dec 2).

Its dual motors and 24V power system give kids the thrill of movement, while parents get the reassurance of remote control operation for added safety. From backyard digging adventures to pretend construction games, the tractor encourages creative thinking and physical activity in a way screens never could.

The sturdy frame, 66 lb weight capacity, LED headlights, and built-in music/USB/Bluetooth features makes GarveeRideOnCars, a standout holiday gift for young explorers. And with GARVEE’s focus on secure design, families can trust that playtime stays safe, steady, and memorable.







GarveeChafingDish: Electric Chafing Dish

Sleek, Convenient, and Perfect for Hosting Season





Holiday gatherings typically mean warm food on the table. The Garvee Chafing Dish makes hosting simple, elegant, and fuel-free with its electric heating system and adjustable temperature controls.

Designed with a 23-inch frame, a 15QT water pan, and multiple interchangeable pans, it comfortably serves large groups, so whether it is a family dinner, backyard party, or buffet-style event, everything stays warm without burning or drying out.

The stainless steel build, roll-top lid, and NSF-certified pans give the dish a polished, professional look that fits homes, hotels, and catering setups alike.

As the event approaches, shoppers can look out for across-the-board markdowns, some reaching as high as 15% off (Nov 24-27) and 18% off (Nov 28-Dec 2), making this GARVEE sale an ideal moment to upgrade tools, hosting gear, and winter essentials while staying budget-friendly.





GarveeLogTongs: 28-Inch Log Tongs





Heavy-Duty Strength for Woodworkers, Farmers, and Firewood Prep

Winter prep often begins outdoors, and sturdy tools make all the difference. The GarveeLogTongs are crafted for effortless log handling, whether you are managing firewood, clearing land, or lifting heavy timber with machinery.

Made from high-strength steel, with a powder-coated finish for rust resistance, these tongs are built to last 3–5 times longer than standard log grapples. The serrated claw grips like an eagle’s talon, securing logs up to 32 inches in width with remarkable stability.

Their 360-degree rotating design pairs seamlessly with tractors, ATVs, trucks, and forklifts, giving users flexibility across different hauling setups. For anyone who values strong, dependable tools (from homesteaders to woodworking hobbyists), the GarveeLogTongs are a winter essential.





GarveeSnowBlower: 12" Cordless Snow Blower

Lightweight Power for Winter’s Quick Cleanups





The GarveeSnowBlower is another shopper favorite, particularly with an anticipated event discount of up to 18%, making winter prep more accessible for households looking for lightweight, cordless convenience. Weighing only 8 lbs, it is one of the most convenient snow removal tools for homeowners who want something lightweight yet effective.

Its 20V motor and 4.0Ah battery provide up to 30 minutes of continuous runtime, clearing 12 inches wide and 6 inches deep per pass. Ideal for stairs, decks, sidewalks, and narrow paths, the GarveeSnowBlower keeps winter chores simple with its dual safety switches, fast assembly, and compact storage-friendly design.

With a 30-degree rotating deflector, users can control snow direction effortlessly, reducing strain and improving comfort during cold mornings.

GARVEE’s Mission: Making Quality Accessible

GARVEE describes itself as a brand built on sincerity, value, and intelligent choice. It serves families, professionals, and small businesses across the United States. Its mission is to be the “next best partner” for anyone seeking dependable solutions for home improvement, outdoor work, hosting, or seasonal upgrades.

Whether through innovative ride-on toys, professional-grade cookware, heavy-duty outdoor tools, or winter-ready equipment, GARVEE continues to expand its presence as a trusted, one-stop destination for practical and long-lasting products.



