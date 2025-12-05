ONTARIO, Calif, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GARVEE.COM and Ashley Furniture today confirmed they are in advanced exploratory talks following last week’s executive meeting, signaling strong potential for a strategic partnership that could reshape the home furnishings landscape.



Core Focus Of Discussions:

Leaders from both companies emphasized their shared vision of creating a more seamless, inspiring home shopping experience and emphasized synergies in AI-powered shopping innovation​ and ecosystem integration. While details remain confidential, conversations highlighted opportunities to leverage GARVEE.COM’s agile design process or community-driven brand voice alongside Ashley’s logistical mastery and deep customer insights.

"We left the table feeling energized by the possibilities. By infusing AI into product discovery, we’ll help shoppers find exactly what they need—whether it’s a kid’s ride-on toy or living room furniture—in seconds, not hours." said GARVEE.COM CEO，"ASHLEY's ability to connect with consumers on a personal level aligns perfectly with our goal to build meaningful relationships through design."

Ashley's Senior Director of Business Development added: "GARVEE.COM brings a spark of innovation that could elevate our entire portfolio. This is the start of what we believe will be a fruitful collaboration."



Outlook:

Both parties remain optimistic about reaching a formal agreement in the coming months. Until then, they will continue to explore how their combined expertise might benefit the broader home furnishings industry.



About GARVEE.COM:

GARVEE.COM is a home improvement company headquartered in Ontario, California. Established for over 15 years, the company operates as a direct-to-consumer platform specializing in a wide array of products for home, lifestyle, and commercial use.

The brand's core identity is built on providing reliable, affordable, and practical solutions. Its product portfolio is organized into several key categories:

GARVEE.COM maintains a positive reputation, evidenced by its high rating on the consumer review platform Trustpilot, which reflects strong customer satisfaction in product quality, service, and delivery.



About Ashley Furniture:

Ashley is a proud family-owned company with over 80 years of strong history in home furnishings. From 35 employees in 1970, we've grown to become the World's Largest Furniture Manufacturer in the United States, now employing over 35,000 team members globally. Our family-driven values have expanded our manufacturing and distribution capacity to more than 30 million square feet, reaching 155 countries while maintaining our multi-generational commitment to our vision of being the best home furnishings company.



Press Contact:

partner@garvee.com | www.garvee.com/about-us



