New Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Nears $20M Raised as Presale Activity Reaches 95% Phase 6 Allocation

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is moving into one of its biggest moments yet, with its presale progressing at a faster pace than many expected. The project is now approaching $20M raised and has crossed 95% allocation in Phase 6, showing strong demand as Q4 continues. With more investors entering each day and supply shrinking, momentum around this new crypto is building rapidly.

Presale Growth and Allocation

Mutuum Finance began its presale in early 2025 with a starting price of $0.01. As interest increased, the project advanced through each stage, and the token now stands at $0.035. This represents a 250% token appreciation. The steady increase has helped build confidence among early supporters, who see the project developing consistently rather than relying on artificial spikes.

The presale has now collected $19M, and participation has grown to more than 18,200 holders. This is a significant number for a project still in development. It also shows that the offering is reaching users across different regions and investor groups.

Phase 6 has now passed 95% allocation, with only a small amount of supply left before the next pricing stage. The speed at which recent allocations have filled suggests that Phase 6 may close much sooner than expected. As each stage moves the project closer to its $0.06 launch price, many early buyers feel increasing urgency to secure their position before the next jump.

Mutuum Finance has a total supply of 4B tokens, and 1.82B tokens (45.5% of the total supply) are allocated for the presale. More than 800M tokens have already been purchased. Presale participation has been boosted by simple access methods. Mutuum Finance supports direct card payments, allowing new users to join the offering without complex onboarding steps. This has played an important role in bringing more first-time investors into the Mutuum Finance ecosystem.

Another factor driving activity is the 24-hour leaderboard, where the top contributor each day earns $500 in MUTM. This daily reward model helps sustain engagement and keeps interest high throughout each round of the presale. With fewer tokens remaining in this phase, leaderboard activity tends to rise even more as users compete for the top spot.

Roadmap Progress

The speed of Phase 6 allocation is tied to several developments. First, interest has grown as the Mutuum Finance team continues to progress through its roadmap. Second, many new investors are seeking early-stage tokens rather than high market cap assets, which often move slowly. The project has gained attention for its strong communication through official channels. Updates on milestones, technical development and audit progress have created a steady flow of information for users. This has helped build trust and establish Mutuum Finance as a serious project in the DeFi space.

Investor confidence has increased further thanks to the involvement of respected security auditors. Mutuum Finance completed a CertiK audit, receiving a 90/100 Token Scan score, which is higher than many early-stage DeFi launches. The project also confirmed that Halborn Security is reviewing the protocol’s lending and borrowing contracts. The combination of CertiK and Halborn involvement gives users reassurance that the project has a strong technical foundation.

Mutuum Finance is currently working toward its V1 release, which is expected to launch on the Sepolia Testnet in Q4 2025. This version includes the liquidity pool, mtTokens, the debt-token system and the liquidation bot. ETH and USDT will be the first supported assets.

The confirmed progress toward V1 has sparked more interest in the presale. Investors often look for projects with tangible development rather than concepts. With V1 approaching and the code under audit, Mutuum Finance is positioned as one of the most watched DeFi crypto projects entering 2026.

Phase 6 Entering Its Final Stage

With Phase 6 at 95% allocation, Mutuum Finance is approaching a crucial point. Only a limited number of tokens remain at the $0.035 level, and recent days have seen faster movement than earlier stages. Many investors believe that the next few days may be the last chance to secure tokens before the price moves toward the $0.06 launch value.

Whale participation has increased as well, including several large buys above $100K. When big investors join at this late stage, it often accelerates the remaining allocation and increases overall visibility. This tends to create additional pressure for smaller buyers who do not want to miss the final opportunity.

As Phase 6 continues to shrink, interest in Mutuum Finance is rising across social groups, DeFi communities and early-stage investor circles. The remaining tokens could move quickly as awareness continues to grow.