Aurora Mobile Partners with Fenbeitong to Enhance User Experience and Drive Engagement

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced that it has entered a partnership with Beijing Fenbeitong Technology Co., Ltd. (“Fenbeitong”), a leading enterprise expense management platform. This partnership aims to improve messaging efficiency and user engagement by integrating Aurora Mobile’s intelligent push notification solution, JPush, with Fenbeitong’s core app, driving a better user experience through advanced technology.

In today's fast-moving mobile internet era, real-time content delivery and seamless user experience have become key competitive advantages for enterprise service applications. Fenbeitong is committed to providing enterprise clients with intelligent, transparent expense management solutions. With a large user base of employees and business clients, Fenbeitong frequently receives requests for real-time updates on reimbursements, spending reminders, and policy changes. However, traditional push notification methods often fall short in terms of coverage, accuracy, and delivery rate. To address these issues, Fenbeitong has integrated JPush to establish a stable, efficient, and intelligent information delivery channel. By leveraging JPush’s advanced technology, Fenbeitong has significantly enhanced messaging efficiency and user experience.

JPush fully supports various operating systems including Android, iOS, HarmonyOS, QuickApp and Web, and is compatible with JPush channels, APNs (Apple Push Notification service), FCM (Firebase Cloud Messaging) and the system-level push messaging channels of various mobile brands such as Huawei, Xiaomi, OPPO, VIVO, Meizu, ASUS and NIO Phone. These features ensure that all Fenbeitong users can receive consistent and timely notifications, regardless of their device, providing a smooth, uninterrupted user experience. JPush's proven architecture can handle tens of billions of daily visits and effectively supports high concurrency scenarios for Fenbeitong's enterprise users. Intelligent channel selection significantly improves message delivery rates and timeliness, ensuring that users never miss critical notifications, even during network fluctuations or when devices are in sleep mode.

JPush offers flexible tag and alias management features that allow Fenbeitong to segment users based on their functions and behaviors, enabling personalized messaging. Finance teams, for example, can receive approval notifications, while employees can receive spending alerts. This improves message relevance and click-through rates while reducing irrelevant notifications. JPush has passed the security evaluation by the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT) and is connected to the national SDK management service platform. These safeguards provide strong technical and compliance assurances for protecting Fenbeitong’s user data and enterprise interactions.

The integration of JPush has enabled Fenbeitong to build a high-performance, stable, and intelligent messaging hub. It enhances core user experience, boosts engagement and retention, and significantly improves the platform’s ability to deliver information for promotional campaigns. JPush provides a solid technical foundation for the growth of the enterprise expense management ecosystem and Fenbeitong’s commercial value.

This collaboration marks an important milestone in Fenbeitong’s efforts to optimize user experience and strengthen its platform services. By adopting JPush, Fenbeitong not only reinforces its leadership in enterprise services but also delivers a more efficient and seamless experience for both users and partners.

Looking ahead, Aurora Mobile will continue to serve as Fenbeitong’s trusted technology partner. Together, the two companies will explore opportunities in user growth, precision operations, and innovative interaction scenarios. By leveraging advanced push technologies and data insights, the partnership aims to deliver smarter, more transparent expense management experiences and unlock greater value for enterprise users.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.

For more information, please visit https://ir.jiguang.cn/.

