Dragonfly Energy Introduces Battle Born® Industrial-Grade Power Stations





RENO, Nev., Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: DFLI) (“Dragonfly Energy” or the “Company”), an industry leader in energy storage and maker of Battle Born Batteries®, brings to market the Battle Born® Power Station Series, the company’s debut line of all-in-one portable power stations designed for demanding professional and off-grid applications. The Battle Born® Power Station 3000 and Battle Born® Power Station Pro 5000 expand the Company’s product portfolio into fully integrated, industrial-grade power systems built for reliable performance in the field.

The Battle Born Power Station Series is engineered for demanding environments where consumer-grade portable power products fall short. Each unit delivers quiet, emissions-free power in a durable, weatherproof design built to withstand shock, vibration, and harsh outdoor conditions. Safe for both indoor and outdoor use, the systems provide dependable power in enclosed spaces, remote job sites, emergency response scenarios, and other environments where fuel-powered generators are impractical. With no fuel, fumes, or routine engine maintenance, the units offer a long-term alternative to gas and diesel generators, providing consistent performance while significantly reducing operational costs over time. For many users, the savings on fuel and maintenance alone can deliver a strong return on investment.

The Battle Born Power Station 3000 delivers 3,000 watts of continuous output with 2.5 kilowatt-hours of LiFePO₄ energy storage, supporting tools, equipment, and portable job-site power needs. The larger Power Station Pro 5000 provides 5,000 watts of continuous output, 5.1 kilowatt-hours of storage, and high-capacity solar charging capabilities for more intensive commercial and industrial workloads. Both models are assembled in North America using premium components and backed by a 30-month limited warranty.

“These new products allow us to bring Battle Born reliability into environments where generators have long been the only option,” said Tyler Bourns, chief marketing officer at Dragonfly Energy. “We believe these industrial-grade power stations bring trusted performance to applications where portable, dependable power has traditionally been difficult to achieve.”

Pre-orders for both models are now open with special Black Friday introductory pricing available through Cyber Monday. Initial shipments are targeted to begin in the first quarter of 2026.

For more information and to purchase, visit Battle-Born.com.

For more information about Dragonfly Energy and its innovative energy solutions, visit DragonflyEnergy.com.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: DFLI) is a comprehensive lithium battery technology company, specializing in cell manufacturing, battery pack assembly, and full system integration. Through its renowned Battle Born Batteries® brand, Dragonfly Energy has established itself as a frontrunner in the lithium battery industry, with hundreds of thousands of reliable battery packs deployed in the field through top-tier OEMs and a diverse retail customer base. At the forefront of domestic lithium battery cell production, Dragonfly Energy's patented dry electrode manufacturing process can deliver chemistry-agnostic power solutions for a broad spectrum of applications, including energy storage systems, electric vehicles, and consumer electronics. The Company's overarching mission is the future deployment of its proprietary, nonflammable, all-solid-state battery cells.

To learn more about Dragonfly Energy and its commitment to clean energy advancements, visit investors.dragonflyenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical statements of fact and statements regarding the Company's intent, belief, or expectations, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Battle Born Power Stations, Battle Born Batteries or the Company, the Company's future results of operations and financial position, planned products and services, business strategy and plans, market size and growth opportunities, competitive position and technological and market trends. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including "may," "should," "expect," "intend," "will," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "plan," "targets," "projects," "could," "would," "continue," "forecast" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors (some of which are beyond the Company's control) which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC available at www.sec.gov. If any of these risks materialize or any of the Company's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that the Company presently does not know or that it currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date they were made. Except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

