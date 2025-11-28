DeFi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Surpasses 18,900 Holders as Q4 2025 V1 Testnet Launch is Confirmed

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is quickly becoming one of the most watched DeFi crypto projects of the year. As the team confirms its Q4 2025 V1 Testnet launch and community expansion continues at a rapid pace, anticipation around this new crypto is rising. Investors are paying close attention as the project advances through major stages and moves toward becoming a potential top crypto for the next cycle.





What Mutuum Finance Is Building

Mutuum Finance is developing a decentralized lending and borrowing platform designed to bring more reliability and structure to the DeFi market. The protocol is built around strong collateral systems, predictable rates, yield through mtTokens, liquidation protection and accurate pricing tools. Rather than relying on hype, Mutuum Finance aims to introduce a full lending framework.

The project continues to gain support from early users. Funding has now reached $19M, a major milestone that shows consistent demand. What began as a small offering early in 2025 has now grown into one of the most active fundraising events of the year. The community has also expanded to more than 18,900 holders, showing wide interest from investors who want to enter a project with development behind it.

Mutuum Finance opened its offering at $0.01, and as interest grew across each stage, the token rose to $0.035. This marks a 250% increase. This steady upward trend gives early buyers more confidence, as the price movement reflects participation.

The project is currently in Phase 6, which has already passed 92% allocation. With only a small portion of tokens left at this price level, the sense of urgency is building quickly. The closer MUTM gets to its $0.06 launch price, the more active the offering becomes.

Daily user engagement remains high due to the 24-hour leaderboard, which rewards the top contributor with $500 in MUTM. This incentive has helped drive continuous activity and keeps new participants joining the community every day. As allocation tightens, users are watching the leaderboard more closely to secure rewards before the next stage begins.





Buy-and-Distribute Mechanism and Stablecoin

Mutuum Finance incorporates several structural components designed to support the stability of its ecosystem and provide long-term utility. mtTokens are central to the protocol’s lending model. When users supply assets, they receive mtTokens that reflect their position in the lending pool. These tokens increase in value as borrowers repay interest, allowing suppliers to benefit from activity within the protocol rather than relying on inflation-based incentives.

Another element of the ecosystem is the buy-and-distribute mechanism. A portion of protocol revenue is programmed to purchase MUTM tokens on the open market. MUTM purchased through this process is redistributed to users who stake mtTokens in the safety module. This structure is intended to create consistent demand while rewarding participants who contribute to protocol stability.

Mutuum Finance is also developing a native stablecoin designed to increase liquidity and provide predictable value for borrowing activity. The stablecoin will be minted and burned on demand and remain pegged to USD. These components are intended to enhance the protocol’s resilience and improve the overall lending framework once the platform becomes operational.

V1 Testnet Launch and Phase 2 Development

Mutuum Finance is moving through its development roadmap at an impressive pace. The team confirmed that V1 of the protocol will launch on the Sepolia Testnet in Q4 2025. This version includes the liquidity pool, mtTokens, the liquidation bot and the debt-token system. ETH and USDT will be supported from the very beginning, giving testers real tools to interact with.

The project is also progressing through Phase 2 of its development, which focuses on refining smart contracts, preparing UI elements and ensuring all functions operate smoothly. With Halborn Security reviewing the finalized code and CertiK providing oversight with a 90/100 Token Scan score, confidence in the technical foundation continues to rise.

As Phase 6 moves toward full allocation, many users fear missing what could be one of the potential biggest DeFi launches of 2026. The combination of strong audits, early utility, shrinking token availability and a confirmed V1 release has positioned Mutuum Finance as one of the potential top crypto candidates to watch ahead of Q1 2026.

Interest is increasing daily, and many investors believe the final portion of Phase 6 may sell out much faster than earlier stages. The final months of 2025 could determine who enters at the $0.035 level and who waits until MUTM moves closer to the $0.06 launch value.