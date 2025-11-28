Apolosign Unveils a Complete Family Schedule Management Solution Across Wall-Mounted Digital Calendars and Portable TVs

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With families juggling work, school, activities, and endless day-to-day planning, keeping everyone on the same page has never been more challenging. Apolosign , a U.S.-focused home technology brand, introduces a complete family schedule management solution that combines its dual-mode Digital Calendar with portable TVs. In the kitchen, parents can check the day’s agenda on the wall-mounted calendar while kids view the same schedule on a portable TV in the living room or bedroom. Together, these devices create a unified, collaborative system that helps households stay organized, connected, and in sync—no subscriptions required.





At the center is Apolosign’s world’s first dual-mode Digital Calendar , merging an immersive Calendar Mode with a customizable Android-powered Dashboard. Families can view schedules at a glance, personalize widgets, and sync routines across devices. Available in 15.6-inch, 21.5-inch, and 27-inch sizes, the Digital Calendar fits on kitchen walls, living room shelves, entryway tables, or kids’ study spaces. The 27-inch model also offers 1080p or 4K resolution, providing a sharper, more vivid viewing experience. It can serve as a shared scheduler, a daily routine board for children, or a stylish digital photo frame that blends into home décor.

Calendar Mode displays color-coded schedules for each family member, making coordination simple and visual. Parents can assign chores or homework, while kids can earn points through a built-in rewards system that helps them build time-management habits. The dashboard supports app widgets, smart home integrations, and voice assistants, allowing families to check the weather, view reminders, or adjust settings hands-free. A privacy cover, adjustable brightness, and multiple interface templates add comfort and control.

The Apolosign Digital Calendar also reflects the brand’s commitment to sustainable living—helping families reduce paper planners, sticky notes, and printed reminders for a cleaner, more eco-friendly home.





To expand this system beyond fixed spaces, Apolosign offers two portable TV options—24-inch and 32-inch (with 1080P or 4K resolution). These lightweight, battery-powered screens move easily between rooms and can double as large-format scheduling displays. Each portable TV comes with the pre-installed Apolosign Calendar App, letting families view the day’s plan while cooking in the kitchen, checking homework schedules in the living room, or coordinating bedtime routines in children’s rooms. By providing a shared, visible schedule, the portable TVs reduce repetitive reminders and help parents and children manage family routines efficiently, keeping everyone on the same page no matter where they are in the house.

In the living room, the portable TV becomes a flexible entertainment screen for streaming or video calls. In the kitchen, it helps parents follow recipes while checking the evening’s schedule. In bedrooms, it supports winding-down routines. And for weekend fun, it can even be taken outdoors for movie nights under the stars. Through its open ecosystem and support for third-party apps, families can tailor the portable TV to their daily needs—productivity, entertainment, or personal downtime.

Together, Apolosign’s Digital Calendar and portable TVs create a whole-home scheduling network. Parents can manage activities, kids can follow their routines, and everyone can access real-time updates from any room. With wall-mounted, desktop, and portable formats working together, families get complete coverage—no more missed events or repeated conversations.





“We wanted to create something families can rely on every day—a simple, complete way to stay organized across the home,” said Fyhack, CEO of Apolosign. “Whether it’s a Digital Calendar on the kitchen wall or a portable screen that moves room to room, the goal is the same: help families stay in sync without adding more stress—or subscription fees.”

“We’ve always believed great tech shouldn’t be expensive,” he continued. “So we design it, build it, and test it ourselves. No middlemen, no inflated prices. Just solid, practical products that real families can afford.”

Together, these products create a complete home schedule management solution, helping families reduce repeated reminders, clarify daily plans, and coordinate routines efficiently. By merging centralized scheduling with portable visibility, Apolosign addresses common household pain points while keeping the home connected, organized, and in sync—without the need for additional subscriptions.

About Apolosign

Founded in 2008, Apolosign is a factory-direct family-display brand committed to delivering high-quality home electronics at transparent pricing. The company began with learning tablets and smart photo frames and evolved into a focused lineup built on two pillars: Portable TVs for flexible spaces and Digital Calendars for organized family living.

