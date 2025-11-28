Cornell Student Shares Educational and Career Updates After Receiving SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship

CHICAGO, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SBB Research Group Foundation is proud to announce the continued success of Tatum Delaney after receiving the STEM Scholarship in 2024. The $2,500 award empowers students to create value for society by pursuing higher learning through interdisciplinary combinations of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

Tatum Delaney received the SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship during her first year of graduate studies at Cornell University to pursue a degree in Natural Resources.

Since receiving the scholarship, Tatum received a National Defense Science and Engineering Graduate Fellowship from the Office of Naval Research and has presented their research at the One Ocean Science Congress in Nice, France.

"Tatum has been recognized for excellence by many organizations, and we are proud that SBB Research Group Foundation is among them. I look forward to seeing Tatum’s future success," said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the SBB Research Group Foundation.

The SBB Research Group Foundation is honored to have played a role in Tatum’s success. We look forward to continuing to support outstanding students in STEM and helping them achieve their full potential.

For eligibility criteria and more information on the Foundation’s STEM scholarship, please visit http://www.sbbscholarship.org.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation sponsors the SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship, supporting students pursuing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) degrees. In addition to its scholarship program, the Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies.

Contact: Erin Noonan

Organization: SBB Research Group Foundation

Email: scholarship@sbbrg.org

Address: 450 Skokie Blvd, Building 600, Northbrook, IL 60062 United States

Phone: 1-847-656-1111

Website: https://www.sbbscholarship.com/