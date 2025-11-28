Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Crosses $19M in Funding With Halborn Security Reviewing Core Contracts

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is entering one of the most important stages of its early development as funding surpasses $19M and security firms expand their scrutiny of the project’s core systems. With each update shared by the team, momentum continues to build among early followers. Interest in this new crypto is rising as the project moves closer to delivering its first major protocol version in Q4 2025.





Building a DeFi Lending Platform

Mutuum Finance is developing a decentralized lending and borrowing protocol designed to offer stability, transparency and predictable yield. The platform is structured around two lending markets. The first is a Peer-to-Contract market, where users supply assets directly into liquidity pools and receive mtTokens that increase in value as borrowers repay interest. The second is a Peer-to-Peer market, which allows borrowers and lenders to interact through isolated loan positions with customizable terms. Together, these systems support flexible borrowing options while maintaining clear risk controls.

The protocol also incorporates structured collateral rules, automated liquidation tools and dynamic borrowing mechanics, all intended to keep the system balanced during periods of higher volatility. mtTokens remain central to this design. They act as yield-bearing receipts for suppliers and reflect the growth of the lending pools as interest accumulates. This approach aims to provide users with predictable yield based on real activity rather than relying on inflationary incentives.

As development progresses, demand for early access has increased at a steady pace. Funding has now exceeded $19M, reflecting broad support from participants who view Mutuum Finance as a promising entrant in the DeFi crypto sector. The community has grown to more than 18,200 holders, indicating sustained interest as the offering advances through its later stages and the protocol moves closer to its first functional release.

Price Progress and Phase Allocation

Mutuum Finance opened its offering at $0.01 earlier in 2025. With rising participation across each stage, the token price increased to $0.035, marking a 250% MUTM appreciation. This upward movement reflects steady demand and strong presale participation rather than rapid spikes.

The project is currently in Phase 6, and allocation has surpassed 92%. Only a small amount of tokens remain at this stage before MUTM moves closer to its $0.06 launch price. The speed at which Phase 6 is filling has increased significantly, and users watching the progress expect the remaining supply to sell out quickly.

The 24-hour leaderboard has helped sustain daily interest. The top contributor each day earns $500 in MUTM, creating a competitive environment that draws consistent participation. This has contributed to the rapid allocation rate seen throughout Phase 6.

The total supply for Mutuum Finance is 4B tokens, and 1.82B tokens (45.5%) were allocated for the presale. This allocation gives early users a meaningful portion of supply before the token reaches exchanges. More than 800M tokens have been purchased so far, showing steady accumulation by participants throughout each phase.





Halborn Security Review

Security remains a major focus for the Mutuum Finance team. The project already completed a CertiK audit and received a high 90/100 Token Scan score, placing it well above the average for early-stage projects. This score reflects strong contract structure and clear adherence to secure coding standards.

Beyond CertiK, Halborn Security is actively reviewing the core lending and borrowing contracts. This includes the smart contract code for the liquidity engine, the mtToken system, the debt-token framework and the liquidation logic. Halborn has a track record of auditing major blockchain systems, and its involvement gives Mutuum Finance an additional layer of credibility. Technical readiness is a key reason the project continues to attract new participants. With the code finalized and under review, the team is preparing for its next crypto milestone.

Mutuum Finance has confirmed that V1 of the protocol will launch on the Sepolia Testnet in Q4 2025. This version will include the liquidity pool, mtTokens, the liquidation bot and support for ETH and USDT as initial assets. The ability to interact with a working system before the public launch is one of the most anticipated moments among the community.

The roadmap indicates that the project is now deep into Phase 2 of development, which includes refining smart contracts, preparing the backend infrastructure and ensuring clear integration across all components. As V1 approaches, excitement across the Mutuum Finance community continues to grow. The progress shared on the official Mutuum Finance social channels has helped sustain interest as Phase 6 moves closer to completion.

Urgency as Allocation Tightens

With Phase 6 now over 92% allocated, the supply at $0.035 is becoming increasingly limited. Many early followers believe the remaining tokens will be sold out much faster than expected as investors respond to the ongoing updates. As Mutuum Finance moves closer to its V1 launch and continues to reach major milestones, user sentiment is shifting toward urgency.

Whale participation has increased in recent days, including several six-figure entries that have accelerated the allocation rate. Such movement often signals strong confidence from larger investors and contributes to the rapid sellout pattern now visible in Phase 6.

Mutuum Finance is proving itself to be one of the most active new crypto offerings of the year. With funding crossing $19M, strong audits in place and the V1 launch approaching, the project is attracting significant attention as Q4 advances.