Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Systems Market Intelligence Report 2025-2030 - Intelligent Transportation and Smart Parking Drive ANPR Adoption Amidst Safety and Efficiency Demand

The Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System Market, valued at USD 2.50 Billion in 2024, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.10% to reach USD 3.77 Billion by 2030. Rising demand for intelligent transportation systems and smart parking solutions further supports market growth.

Key Market Drivers

Enhanced Traffic Law Enforcement and Road Safety: Enhanced traffic law enforcement and improved road safety significantly drive the ANPR market. ANPR systems automate the detection of traffic violations such as speeding and red-light offenses, offering higher efficiency and consistency compared to manual enforcement. This capability deters unsafe driving behavior and strengthens public safety.

According to Multnomah County Courts, 87,401 citations were issued through photo enforcement in 2023 and 2024, reflecting strong reliance on automated systems. Growing adoption of ANPR also supports effective identification of vehicles linked to offenses, contributing to a more accountable driving environment.

Key Market Challenges

Privacy concerns surrounding the collection and storage of vehicle location data: Privacy concerns about collecting and storing vehicle location data pose a major challenge to ANPR adoption. Continuous monitoring of identifiable vehicle information raises public concerns regarding surveillance and data misuse, influencing acceptance among citizens and regulatory bodies.

The rapidly evolving regulatory environment adds further complexity, with nine new U.S. privacy laws enacted since 2023, bringing the total to 13 states with comprehensive privacy legislation, according to the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP). This fragmented landscape increases compliance burdens and costs for ANPR operators, hindering uniform and widespread deployment.

Key Market Trends

Advancements in recognition algorithms: Advancements in AI- and ML-driven recognition algorithms are significantly enhancing ANPR performance across various environmental and operational conditions. These technologies improve accuracy under low light, high speeds, or partially obscured plates, reducing false detections and increasing reliability for high-security applications.

In April 2023, Kapsch TrafficCom updated its ANPR camera software with AI enhancements, resulting in improved recognition of hundreds of license plates. Growing drone adoption also expands ANPR implementation platforms, with over 782,203 drones and 1,182,442 registered drone pilots in the U.S. by early 2024, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. UAV-mounted ANPR systems enable mobile surveillance for public safety, event monitoring, and traffic evaluation.

The Electronic Frontier Foundation reported in September 2025 that Flock Safety's drones could operate as flying license plate readers, highlighting a trend toward aerial ANPR integration. Increasing civil drone registrations, which grew by 18% globally in 2023 per the International Civil Aviation Organization, further support this trend.

