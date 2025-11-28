Disclosure of major shareholder announcement

In accordance with section 30, cf. section 38, of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Tivoli A/S hereby announces that Augustinus Fonden has today notified Tivoli A/S that Augustinus Fondens wholly owned subsidiary Skandinavisk Holding A/S has disposed its directly owned shares in Tivoli A/S in connection with, and as a result of, the completion of the merger between Skandinavisk Holding A/S (the discontinuing company) and the Augustinus Foundation’s wholly owned subsidiary Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab (the continuing company).

As a consequence of the completion of the merger, Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab’s ownership in Tivoli A/S changes from a combination of a direct holding of shares and an indirect holding of shares (previously via Skandinavisk Holding A/S) to a 100% direct holding of shares. The number of shares and voting rights in Tivoli A/S remains unchanged, and thus Augustinus Fonden, through its subsidiary Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab, as of the date of this major shareholder announcement, continues to own and control 3,269,180 shares of nominal DKK 10 in Tivoli A/S, corresponding to 57.19% of the total share capital and voting rights in Tivoli A/S.

Best regards

Tom Knutzen Susanne Mørch Koch

Chairman CEO



Contactperson: Head of Legal, Julie Koefoed: investor@tivoli.dk

