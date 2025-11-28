Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report of AS PRFoods for the 1st quarter and 3 months of 2025/2026 financial year

 | Source: PRFoods PRFoods

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY
PRFoods’ 2025/2026 financial year began in an uncertain market environment characterized by ongoing macroeconomic pressures and cautious consumer behaviour. The quarter’s sales revenue amounted to 3.6 million euros, which is 21% less than a year earlier. The decline in revenue was strongly influenced by the drop in sales from the Estonian production unit, whose turnover decreased by 64.7% compared to the previous year. In contrast, sales in the United Kingdom remained stable at 3.1 million euros, accounting for 85.4% of the Group’s total turnover.

The weaker turnover put pressure on the Group’s profitability. The Group’s gross profit was 0.7 million euros, falling 0.2 million euros short of the previous year. EBITDA from operating activities amounted to -0.1 million euros, representing a decline of 0.2 million euros compared to a year earlier. The net loss for the first quarter reached 0.8 million euros (Q1 2024/2025: -0.3 million euros). The results were significantly affected by the effective interest expenses related to restructured debt obligations from the 2024/2025 financial year, amounting to 0.5 million euros and increasing financial costs.

Despite the lower sales volume, the Group’s financial position remains stable, and our activities are focused on consistently meeting the objectives set out in the debt restructuring plan. We have continued to improve the efficiency of production units, enforce strict cost control, and optimise processes. Although operating expenses as a share of revenue increased due to lower turnover, the nominal level of expenses has remained under control, creating the conditions for margin improvement as revenue recovers.

Instability in the external environment and cautious ordering behaviour in retail may affect demand in the short term. However, we are seeing some stabilisation in sales prices and expect a modest recovery in demand towards the end-of-year period, when the consumption of fish products is seasonally higher. The Group’s priorities remain the enhancement of production processes, the strategic streamlining of the product portfolio, and the strengthening of sales capabilities across all markets to ensure competitiveness and long-term sustainability.

KEY RATIOS
INCOME STATEMENT 

mln EUR, unless indicated otherwise1Q 2025/20262024/20251Q 2024/20252023/2024
Sales3.618.84.617.1
Gross profit0.74.00.93.2
EBITDA from operations-0.10.10.1-0.3
EBITDA-0.10.10.1-0.3
EBIT-0.3-0.60.0-3.3
EBT-0.87.6-0.3-4.6
Net profit (-loss)-0.87.3-0.3-4.7
Gross margin19.8%21.2%19.6%18.7%
Operational EBITDA margin-4.0%0.6%2.2%-2.0%
EBITDA margin-4.0%0.6%2.2%-2.0%
EBIT margin-8.0%-3.3%0.0%-19.4%
EBT margin-22.4%40.4%-6.5%-26.9%
Net margin-22.8%39.1%-6.5%-27.3%
Operating expense ratio28.1%24.0%19.6%27.1%

BALANCE SHEET

mln EUR, unless indicated otherwise30.09.202530.06.202530.09.202430.06.2024
Net debt6.76.214.114.3
Equity9.8                  10.52.8                3.2
Working capital0.41.2-9.7-9.2
Assets20.120.221.821.9
Liquidity ratio1.11.5x0.3x0.3x
Equity ratio48.8%52.0%12.8%14.6%
Gearing ratio40.7%37.0%83.4%81.8%
Debt to total assets0.5x0.5x0.9x0.9x
Net debt to operating EBITDA125x54.3x-199x-42.5x
ROE-160.9%107.0%-144.6%-81.4%
ROA22.1%34.8%-19.9%-17.9%

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

EUR '00030.09.202530.06.2025
ASSETS  
Cash and cash equivalents177305
Trade and other receivables1,3861,546
Prepayments180182
Inventories1,8221,656
Total current assets3,5653,689
   
Long-term financial investments3,4843,595
Tangible assets13,08412,956
Intangible assets16,56816,552
Total non-current assets20,13320,240
TOTAL ASSETS  
   
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES1,384971
Interest-bearing liabilities1,7621,563
Trade and other payables3,1452,534
Total current liabilities  
 5,5255,514
Interest-bearing liabilities3030
Deferred tax liabilities1,4071,421
Government grants207213
Total non-current liabilities7,1707,178
TOTAL LIABILITIES10,3159,713
   
Share capital7,7377,737
Share premium14,00714,007
Treasury shares- 390-390
Statutory capital reserve5151
Currency translation differences569451
Retained profit (loss)-12,155-11,327
TOTAL EQUITY9,81810,528
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES20,13320,240

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

EUR '0003m 2025/20263m 2024/2025
Revenue3,6324,621
Cost of goods sold-2,912-3,747
Gross profit720874
   
Operating expenses-1,020-907
   Selling and distribution expenses-644-612
   Administrative expenses-375-296
Other income / expense9-3
Fair value adjustment on biological assets00
Operating profit (loss)-290-36
Financial income / expenses-524-265
Profit (Loss) before tax-814-301
Income tax-13-38
Net profit (loss) for the period-827-339
   
Net profit (loss) attributable to:  
Owners of the Parent Company-827-339
Total net profit (loss) for the period-827-339
   
Other comprehensive income (loss) that may subsequently be classified to profit or loss:  
Foreign currency translation differences118-52
Total comprehensive income (expense)-709-391
   
Total comprehensive income (expense) attributable to:  
Owners of the Parent Company-709-391
Total comprehensive income (expense) for the period-709-391
   
Profit (Loss) per share (EUR)-0.02-0.01
   
Diluted profit (loss) per share (EUR)-0.02-0.01
   

Kristjan Kotkas                                                              Timo Pärn
Member of the Management Board                                Member of the Management Board
investor@prfoods.ee 
www.prfoods.ee

Attachment


Attachments

PRF 2025_2026_q1_en_eur_con_00

Recommended Reading