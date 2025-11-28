UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos“ publishes interim financial statements for the 9-month period of 2025

UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos” (the Company) publishes its unaudited interim condensed consolidated and separate financial statements for the 9-month period of 2025.
Financial results
- As at 30 September 2025, the Company’s total assets were EUR 181 505 thousand, total equity was EUR 94 379 thousand, and total liabilities were EUR 87 126 thousand.
- As at 30 September 2025, the Company’s investment assets at fair value through profit or loss were EUR 168 860 thousand, which compared to 31 December 2024, increased by EUR 8 958 thousand or 5.60 %.
- For the period January – September 2025, the Company reported a comprehensive loss of EUR 6 171 thousand. This financial outcome is primarily attributed to the Company's income structure, which relies on changes in the fair value of its investment portfolio. As stipulated in the Company's prospectus, the valuation of the Company's investment portfolio is delegated to an independent appraiser and is conducted annually. It is noteworthy that the valuation of the Company's investments did not occur during the January – September 2025 period, and this assessment is scheduled for 31 October 2025. Throughout January – September 2025, the Company incurred expenses related to development projects, operational activities, and cost of debt.
