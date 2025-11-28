Purpose Investments Announces Increases to Longevity Pension Fund Distribution Levels for 2026

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) is pleased to share that the Longevity Pension Fund (“Longevity” or “the Fund”) is again raising its distribution levels for all six of its F-series cohorts in 2026. Longevity is the world’s first income-for-life mutual fund designed to provide income security for retired Canadians.

“In its fourth year of operation, the Longevity Pension Fund continues to deliver on its mandate,” says Fraser Stark, President of Longevity Retirement Platform at Purpose Investments. “Following another strong year of portfolio returns for the 12 months ended September 30, 2025, funding levels remain above our target levels. Our Income Policy, therefore, calls for another increase in distribution levels in 2026. We’re delighted to see the impact this has on our investors and their ability to spend with confidence in retirement."

The second consecutive increase in distribution levels highlights the strength of the Fund’s novel structure. The specific changes in distribution level for each cohort for 2026 are as follows:

COHORT (F-series) 6 5 4 3 2 1 2025 annual distribution per unit $ 6.150 $ 6.233 $ 6.335 $ 6.684 $ 7.108 $ 7.622 2026 annual distribution per unit $ 6.335 $ 6.420 $ 6.525 $ 6.885 $ 7.321 $ 7.851





COHORT (A-series) 6 5 4 3 2 1 2025 annual distribution per unit $ 5.650 $ 5.726 $ 5.820 $ 6.170 $ 6.592 $ 7.107 2026 annual distribution per unit $ 5.650 $ 5.898 $ 5.995 $ 6.355 $ 6.790 $ 7.320



These levels are determined by Longevity’s Income Policy, published in 2022, which describes how distribution levels are managed and by how much they may be adjusted under a range of possible future scenarios. “We take a funding-level approach to managing the distribution levels with the goal of matching assets and liabilities,” says Stark. “Our actively managed, pension-style portfolio achieved an impressive 12-month net return of 9.92% as of September 30, 2025, and that contributes strongly to this increase for 2026.”

An important element of the Income Policy is that distribution level increases are capped at 3% year over year during the early years of each cohort’s lifecycle. This is designed to help stabilize distribution levels and effectively splits any excess funding ratio between raising next year’s income and building a buffer for stability in later years.

Over the coming weeks, Purpose will publish the Fund’s 2025 Annual Report, aiming to demonstrate that Purpose follows the approach as described in the Income Policy, and adding clarity on how the Fund’s distribution levels are expected to evolve over the lifecycle of a cohort based on its current circumstances, and validate that Longevity is on track to achieve its objective of providing lifetime income.

About Longevity Pension Fund

The Longevity Pension Fund is Canada’s first income-for-life mutual fund, combining longevity risk pooling with a diversified investment portfolio to provide lifetime income for Canadian retirees through variable monthly distributions that are designed to grow over time. For more information about Longevity and Purpose’s mission to help Canadians redefine retirement with income for life, visit RetireWithLongevity.com.

About Purpose Investments

Purpose Investments Inc. is an asset management company with over $27 billion in assets under management. Purpose has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

For further information, please contact info@purposeinvest.com:

Media Inquiries

Keera Hart

Keera.Hart@kaiserpartners.com

905-580-1257

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the investment fund. Please read the prospectus before investing. There is no assurance that any fund will achieve its investment objective, and its net asset value, yield, and investment return will fluctuate from time to time with market conditions. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

The level of distributions is not guaranteed, and the frequency and amount of distributions may increase or decrease. The Fund has a unique mutual fund structure. Most mutual funds redeem at their associated Net Asset Value (NAV). In contrast, redemptions in the Decumulation Class of the Fund (whether voluntary or at death) will occur at the lesser of NAV or unpaid capital (the initial investment amount less total distributions received). Investors can always access the lesser of unpaid capital or their net asset value.

Certain statements in this document are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements (“FLS”) are statements that are predictive in nature, depend on or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “estimate” or other similar expressions. Statements that look forward in time or include anything other than historical information are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results, actions or events could differ materially from those set forth in the FLS. FLS are not guarantees of future performance and are, by their nature, based on numerous assumptions. Although the FLS contained in this document are based upon what Purpose Investments believe to be reasonable assumptions, Purpose Investments cannot assure that actual results will be consistent with these FLS. The reader is cautioned to consider the FLS carefully and not to place undue reliance on the FLS. Unless required by applicable law, it is not undertaken, and specifically disclaimed, that there is any intention or obligation to update or revise FLS, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.