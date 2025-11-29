Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Approaches 99% Stage Allocation of Phase 6 Ahead of Q4 V1 Launch

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is moving rapidly through its offering stages as the project reports that Phase 6 has now reached 99% allocation. With only a small portion of tokens remaining at the current price, community interest continues to build as the protocol prepares for its V1 Testnet launch in Q4 2025. The combination of shrinking supply and steady development progress has positioned Mutuum Finance as one of the most closely followed DeFi crypto projects this year.





Rising Participation and Rapid Funding Growth

Mutuum Finance entered the market in early 2025 with the goal of building a structured decentralized lending and borrowing platform. Since the start of the offering, the project has experienced a steady rise in participation. Funding has now reached nearly $20M, reflecting strong interest from users who see long-term potential in the protocol’s design and roadmap.

The community surrounding the project has expanded significantly, with more than 18,900 holders now engaged. This wide base of early supporters has helped the offering progress through each phase faster than expected. The consistent increase in participation has been a defining feature of the project’s early growth and is one of the reasons attention continues to rise as Phase 6 moves toward full completion.

Mutuum Finance began its offering at $0.01. As demand increased across each stage, the token price rose to $0.035, marking a 250% increase before the main platform has even launched. This upward movement has reflected consistent participation rather than sudden swings, creating a sense of stability throughout the presale.

Phase 6 is now at 99% allocation, with only a small percentage of tokens still available. As each stage has filled, the token has moved closer to its $0.06 launch value, attracting further interest from users tracking the progression. Many in the community note that Phase 6 has been selling out more quickly than any previous phase, suggesting a rise in participation as the V1 release approaches.

Progress Through Roadmap Phase 2

Mutuum Finance has a total supply of 4B tokens, with 1.82B tokens allocated to the presale. This distribution represents 45.5% of the total supply and provides early users with broad access to MUTM before the token reaches public exchanges.

More than 800M tokens have already been sold across earlier stages of the offering. This strong uptake demonstrates consistent demand, as users have continued to join throughout each phase. The project also supports direct card payments, making participation more accessible for newcomers who may not be familiar with traditional Web3 onboarding steps.

The combination of large-scale distribution and simple payment options has contributed to the rapid movement seen in Phase 6. As the remaining portion continues to shrink, activity inside the community has intensified.





Mutuum Finance is progressing through Phase 2 of its development roadmap, which focuses on refining the protocol’s core components and preparing for public testing. The team has completed key architectural elements, including lending logic, collateral models, mtToken mechanics, liquidation tools and price-feed integration.

The project previously completed a CertiK audit, where it received a 90/100 Token Scan score, and confirmed that Halborn Security is reviewing the finalized smart contract code. This dual-audit approach has helped build confidence within the community as the team prepares for the next major rollout.

Roadmap Phase 2 has also included improvements to user interface components, internal testing environments and backend systems that will support user interactions once the V1 Testnet becomes available. Progress updates shared through the project’s official channels show that development work is advancing steadily and remains aligned with the timing announced earlier this year.

V1 Testnet Launch Set for Q4 2025

One of the most anticipated milestones for Mutuum Finance is the upcoming V1 Testnet launch , confirmed for Q4 2025 on the Sepolia network. The first version of the protocol will include the main liquidity pool, the mtToken system, the liquidation bot, the debt-token framework and support for ETH and USDT as the initial assets.

The V1 release will allow users to interact with core lending functions before the protocol launches on mainnet. This step is significant, as many early-stage DeFi projects enter the market without offering any functional tools during their presale period. Mutuum Finance’s decision to launch V1 ahead of listing has attracted further attention and increased confidence in the project’s structure.

The testnet will also give the community an opportunity to evaluate the protocol’s user interface, performance and overall stability. Feedback from this stage will guide adjustments before the final rollout.

Phase 6 Draws to a Close

With Phase 6 now at 99% allocation, interest around the project has intensified. Users following the offering closely believe the remaining tokens may sell out at a faster pace as Mutuum Finance enters the final stretch before V1. Community discussions indicate that many see Phase 6 as one of the last chances to access MUTM at its current price before the offering transitions into its later stages.

The combination of strong development progress, increasing funding, expanding community size and shrinking supply has created significant momentum around Mutuum Finance. Investors interested in new crypto opportunities within the lending and borrowing space have begun taking notice as the project moves toward its next important release.

Mutuum Finance continues to draw attention as one of the most active DeFi projects of the year. With nearly $20M raised, a growing global user base, consistent price progress, Phase 6 at 99% allocation and a confirmed Q4 Testnet release, the project is advancing steadily through its roadmap. As the offering enters its final portion at the current price level, Mutuum Finance stands out as a notable DeFi top crypto with strong early traction and clear forward momentum.