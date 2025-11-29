HVAC Expert Brent Zokan of Columbia Explains Why Preventive HVAC Care Matters for HelloNation

COLUMBIA, S.C., Nov. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Why do so many homeowners in the United States wait until their HVAC system breaks down before calling for service? According to a HelloNation article , that delay often results in higher repair costs and unnecessary wear and tear. Brent Zokan, HVAC Expert and owner of Northpoint Heating & Air Inc. in Columbia, South Carolina, explains that preventive maintenance is the most cost-effective way to extend the lifespan of a heating and cooling system while keeping energy bills under control.

In the HelloNation feature, Zokan notes that an HVAC system is one of the most significant investments in any home. Like a car that needs oil changes, your air conditioner, furnace, or heat pump needs regular tune-ups to perform at peak efficiency. Without proper service, even the most advanced Energy Star equipment can become less efficient, forcing the unit to use more power just to heat or cool the same space. Over time, that extra strain increases monthly utility bills and accelerates mechanical wear and tear.

Routine preventive maintenance is also a proven way to reduce repair costs. The HelloNation article explains that dirt, pollen, and debris accumulate inside components when a system is left unchecked. That buildup blocks airflow, putting pressure on the blower motor and compressor. Regular cleaning of coils, air filters, and internal parts keeps the system breathing freely and operating efficiently. When airflow improves, indoor comfort becomes more consistent, and the entire system uses less electricity to achieve the same results.

Even newer systems are not immune to problems if neglected. Many homeowners assume a new air conditioner or heat pump will run smoothly for years without service, but Zokan cautions that this is a costly misconception. Manufacturers often require documented preventive maintenance to maintain warranty coverage. Regular inspections help detect minor issues—such as low refrigerant levels or loose electrical connections—before they lead to significant breakdowns. As the HelloNation article points out, catching minor faults early can prevent a chain reaction that would otherwise lead to expensive repairs and unnecessary downtime.

A properly maintained HVAC system also improves indoor air quality. Air filters capture dust, pollen, and other particles that circulate through ducts and vents. When filters are neglected, airflow decreases and efficiency drops. Dirty filters can cause evaporator coils to freeze, placing additional strain on the unit and driving up energy bills. Replacing air filters on schedule and cleaning coils during seasonal visits helps the system heat or cool more effectively, keeping the home’s air cleaner and more comfortable.

Preventive maintenance is especially valuable for long-term energy saving. According to the HelloNation feature, seasonal service appointments can improve efficiency by 10-15%. That improvement can make a noticeable difference in monthly utility bills, especially in climates like Columbia, South Carolina, where both cooling and heating demands are high year-round. Over time, those small gains help homeowners save money while reducing wear and tear across critical components.

Zokan explains that preventive maintenance isn’t just about energy saving—it also helps protect household safety. Gas furnaces must be checked for proper combustion and venting to prevent the buildup of dangerous gases. Electrical inspections can identify loose wiring or overheating components before they pose a hazard. By keeping each system in safe operating condition, homeowners avoid risks while preserving long-term reliability.

The HelloNation article also emphasizes that preventive maintenance extends beyond the central HVAC unit. Connected systems, such as the water heater and thermostat, play key roles in maintaining efficiency. A water heater that’s leaking or running inefficiently can add to overall energy consumption. Similarly, a malfunctioning thermostat can cause the HVAC system to overwork, leading to higher energy bills and more frequent service calls. By checking all these components during seasonal visits, homeowners ensure their entire heating and cooling system runs efficiently as a unit.

Regular service visits are not just for comfort—they are an investment in long-term performance. Each time a technician cleans coils, lubricates moving parts, and checks refrigerant levels, they help prevent the slow decline that leads to early replacement. Over the years, consistent care has kept the system reliable, and repair costs remain manageable. This approach also helps maintain a balanced indoor temperature, ensuring the home stays comfortable throughout both humid summers and chilly winters.

For residents of Columbia and throughout the United States, the message is clear: preventive maintenance is the most cost-effective way to protect an HVAC system. It saves money on repairs, improves energy efficiency, and maintains high air quality. Whether the system relies on an air conditioner, a heat pump, or both, scheduling regular maintenance ensures that every component operates as it should. Homeowners who follow this routine enjoy steady comfort and lower utility bills, even after many years of use.

Why Preventive HVAC Care Matters More Than You Think features insights from Brent Zokan, HVAC Expert of Columbia, South Carolina, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

Patrick McCabe

info@hellonation.com

www.hellonation.com





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3620abe8-31e1-4799-bb05-03523bbd467b