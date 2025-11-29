Criminal Defense Attorney Finn Skovdal Details What to Do After an Arrest in Montgomery County for HelloNation

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Nov. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What should someone do in the critical first moments after an arrest in Montgomery County? According to a HelloNation article , Criminal Defense Attorney Finn Skovdal of Skovdal Law explains that calm behavior, clear communication, and a strong understanding of one’s rights can make all the difference. His guidance focuses on practical steps that protect individuals from self-incrimination and help them navigate the legal system under Pennsylvania law.

An arrest can happen suddenly, and emotions often run high. Skovdal emphasizes that the most important thing to remember is that every person has rights, and those rights are most effective when exercised correctly. The HelloNation article highlights that staying calm, remaining silent, and asking directly for legal representation are the three actions that offer the strongest protection during an arrest in Montgomery County.

The right to remain silent is one of the most powerful safeguards provided under the Fifth Amendment. Skovdal explains that this right exists to protect people from being forced to incriminate themselves. However, many individuals mistakenly believe that silence might make them look guilty. In truth, speaking while under stress can cause confusion or lead to statements that police later interpret differently. In Montgomery County and across Pennsylvania, invoking the right to remain silent clearly and firmly ensures that no one can be compelled to speak against themselves.

The article stresses that how a person invokes that right matters. Pennsylvania law requires that the request for silence or legal representation be unmistakably clear. Phrases such as “I think I need a lawyer” or “Maybe I should talk to someone” do not trigger full constitutional protection. Skovdal advises using a direct statement instead: “I will not answer any questions until my lawyer is present.” Once this is said, the individual must stop talking entirely. This precise language prevents officers from claiming that the person waived their rights and keeps the Fifth Amendment protection fully in place.

After asserting these rights, police may continue standard procedures like booking or fingerprinting, but they cannot question the individual about the alleged crime. Skovdal points out that officers might continue to speak in an effort to gather information, yet it remains critical not to respond. Conversations during an arrest rarely help and often create more complications. Only an attorney can provide legal advice that truly serves the client’s best interests and protects their future under Pennsylvania law.

Remaining calm is another important part of Skovdal’s advice. Arrests move quickly, and tense behavior can escalate a situation unnecessarily. He recommends keeping hands visible, taking deep breaths, and avoiding any argument with officers. The time to dispute the fairness or legality of the arrest is later, with legal representation present. By staying calm and controlled, the person helps preserve a favorable record of the encounter while maintaining personal safety.

As the process continues, the individual may be brought to a holding area or police station for booking. Skovdal explains that this stage includes providing basic information such as name, address, and date of birth, which are allowed under Pennsylvania law. However, the person should continue avoiding any discussion about the incident itself. Even casual remarks can later appear in police reports or court proceedings. Waiting quietly for the lawyer ensures that any statements made are guided by proper legal advice.

Contacting an attorney as soon as possible is one of the most crucial steps after an arrest in Montgomery County. Skovdal underscores that early legal representation can influence many parts of the case, including how bail is set, how evidence is reviewed, and how soon the situation stabilizes. Once the attorney arrives, private and confidential conversations help establish the facts clearly and prepare a defense strategy. With the guidance of a lawyer, clients gain a clearer understanding of what to expect next.

The next major step is often a preliminary hearing, which typically occurs before a district judge. At this stage, the evidence is reviewed, and decisions are made about how the case will proceed. Having legal representation at this point ensures that rights remain protected and that any procedural issues are properly addressed. Skovdal notes that staying silent, following legal guidance, and cooperating with one’s lawyer is the best approach for moving forward effectively.

An arrest in Montgomery County can be intimidating, but understanding how the process works brings confidence and control. The key points from Skovdal’s advice are simple: invoke your rights clearly, remain calm, stay silent, and request legal representation immediately. These steps, backed by the protections of the Fifth Amendment and Pennsylvania law, form the foundation for a stronger legal defense and a more stable outcome.

The article, What to Do After an Arrest in Montgomery County , features insights from Criminal Defense Attorney Finn Skovdal of Skovdal Law

