Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Achieves Major Halborn Security Audit Progress as Q4 2025 V1 Release Nears

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) , a new crypto project developing within the DeFi crypto sector, has announced significant progress in its ongoing security review with Halborn Security. The update comes as the team prepares for the upcoming V1 Testnet release scheduled for Q4 2025. With multiple parts of the protocol now finalized and several core features entering advanced testing, the project continues to move through its development roadmap at a steady pace.

Development Focus: Dual Lending Architecture

Mutuum Finance is building a decentralized lending and borrowing protocol structured around a dual-market design. The system includes two lending environments intended to accommodate different types of users. The first structure supports automated liquidity pooling and borrowing, while the second gives users more individualized loan options. This dual approach is meant to increase flexibility and create broader utility compared to traditional single-model lending systems.

The protocol also integrates collateral rules, borrowing limits and liquidation mechanics to help maintain a secure environment for users. These components work together to form the foundation of the lending engine being prepared for the platform’s first public test.

mtTokens form a central part of Mutuum Finance’s system. When users supply assets to the protocol, they receive mtTokens that represent their position in the liquidity pool. These tokens increase in value as interest is collected from borrowers. This method is designed to provide yield based on real protocol activity rather than inflationary reward models.

The team has stated that mtTokens will also play a role in the platform’s safety module. This includes a mechanism where part of the platform’s revenue is used to purchase MUTM tokens on the open market and redistribute them to users staking mtTokens. The structure aims to maintain consistent distribution while supporting the protocol’s long-term token model.

Stablecoin Development and Layer-2 Expansion Plans

Mutuum Finance is also preparing a native stablecoin intended to support borrowing and strengthen liquidity across the platform. The stablecoin will be minted and burned based on demand and is expected to remain pegged to USD.

In addition, the team has outlined plans for future expansion onto layer-2 networks. Layer-2 deployment is intended to reduce transaction costs and increase throughput, making the protocol more accessible as user activity grows. The project aims to integrate multiple chains over time to reach a broader audience and support cross-network liquidity.

A major part of the recent update involves security progress. Mutuum Finance confirmed that Halborn Security is reviewing the protocol’s lending and borrowing smart contracts. The review includes analysis of collateral logic, liquidation processes, mtToken functions and oracle integration. Halborn’s assessment is one of several security layers being applied to the protocol.

Earlier in the year, Mutuum Finance also completed a CertiK audit and received a 90/100 Token Scan score. The Halborn review serves as an additional step to strengthen reliability ahead of the V1 release. Both audits reflect the project’s focus on maintaining a secure operational base as the protocol approaches public testing.

V1 Testnet Launch Scheduled for Q4 2025

According to the latest announcement , Mutuum Finance remains on track for its V1 Testnet launch in Q4 2025. The first version will include the liquidity pool, mtTokens, the debt-tracking token and the liquidation bot. ETH and USDT will be supported as initial assets.

The V1 Testnet will give users an opportunity to interact with the protocol’s core lending functions before the mainnet deployment. This milestone is seen as an important step in demonstrating the protocol’s operational capabilities and verifying contract behavior in a live testing environment.

Mutuum Finance began its token offering in early 2025 at an opening price of $0.01. As development updates continued and interest grew, the token price increased to $0.035, marking a 250% rise during the presale period. The project has now raised nearly $20M, and the number of holders has grown to more than 18,900.

The total supply of MUTM is 4B tokens, with 1.82B tokens (45.5%) allocated to the presale. More than 800M tokens have been purchased across earlier phases. The offering is currently in Phase 6, which has reached more than 92% allocation.

Community engagement is supported by the 24-hour leaderboard, where the top contributor receives $500 in MUTM. This feature has helped maintain activity among participants. Mutuum Finance also supports direct card payments, simplifying entry for first-time users and expanding access across different regions.

Project Approaches Key Roadmap Milestones

With core protocol components finalized, security reviews ongoing and development preparing for Testnet release, Mutuum Finance continues to advance through its roadmap. The latest Halborn audit update marks one of several steps toward delivering a functional lending environment.

As Phase 6 moves closer to completion and V1 nears launch, Mutuum Finance remains a notable DeFi crypto project being followed by users seeking structured lending tools and long-term infrastructure development. The project’s combination of dual lending mechanics, mtToken yield, stablecoin integration, and multi-layer security places it among the next crypto initiatives expected to deliver significant updates in late 2025.

