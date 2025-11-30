Meridianbet Launches "Missions" Gamification Platform to Maximize Player Lifetime Value Across Worldwide Markets

VALLETTA, Malta and LAS VEGAS, Nov. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridianbet, a leading sports betting and gaming operator and subsidiary of Golden Matrix Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI), has successfully launched the Meridian Missions, a proprietary player engagement and reward system designed to increase user retention and drive long-term profitability across its global betting and casino operations.

The platform transforms regular betting activity into a structured, points-based gamification experience where players unlock rewards by completing specific missions such as making deposits, playing featured games, and engaging with cross-product offerings. The system is designed to improve customer lifetime value and retention metrics across Meridianbet's operations.

Direct Impact on Revenue Metrics and Unit Economics

The three-tier Missions system—Bronze, Silver, and Gold—creates clear behavioral incentives designed to increase both session frequency and average revenue per user (ARPU). Players earn progression points through deposits, gameplay volume, and cross-product engagement, with higher tiers unlocking premium rewards including free spins, more sports bonuses, exclusive merchandise, and personalized offers.

This deployment represents a focused effort to improve unit economics in an environment where customer acquisition costs continue rising across the iGaming sector.

The timing of the launch aligns with broader industry trends toward gamification and engagement-focused product development. Unlike standalone loyalty programs, Meridianbet's approach integrates rewards directly into real-money wagering experiences, creating a hybrid model designed to deliver sustainable competitive advantages in mature and emerging markets alike.

The Missions platform launch represents a significant milestone in Meridianbet's evolution from a traditional sports betting operator to a comprehensive entertainment technology provider focused on maximizing long-term customer relationships and sustainable profitability.

About Meridianbet

Founded in 2001, Meridianbet Group is a well-established online sports betting and gaming group, licensed and currently operating in 18 jurisdictions across Europe, Africa, and South America. The Meridianbet Group’s successful business model utilizes proprietary technology and scalable systems, allowing it to operate in multiple countries and currencies with an omni-channel approach to markets, including retail, desktop online, and mobile. The Company is part of the Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ: GMGI). Contact https://x.com/meridianbet_ofc and ir@meridianbet.com.

About Golden Matrix

Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ: GMGI), based in Las Vegas, is a gaming technology company operating globally through B2B divisions (GMAG, Expanse Studios) that develop and license proprietary platforms, and B2C operations including RKings (UK competitions), Mexplay (Mexico online casino), and Meridianbet—a leading sportsbook licensed in 18 jurisdictions across Europe, Africa, and South America. Learn more at www.goldenmatrix.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f50dce1b-e6e0-4125-8926-882aba8830ad