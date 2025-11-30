Solana (SOL) Down 1.6%, but GeeFi (GEE) Gains Momentum With 10M Tokens Sold and New Institutional Interest

KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent and Grenadines, Nov. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GeeFi is drawing major attention as its presale accelerates, entering Phase 2 with powerful momentum after Phase 1 sold out and more than 10 million tokens were purchased in just a little over a week. With many established altcoins facing market pressure, investors are redirecting their focus toward early-stage projects showing real traction, making GeeFi stand out with its up to 55% APR staking rewards and a presale price already boosted by 20% at the start of Phase 2.





With Phase 3 set to introduce another 20% increase, excitement around GeeFi continues to build as investors move quickly to secure tokens before the next price jump.

GeeFi's Presale Enters Phase 2 with Explosive Momentum

The excitement around GeeFi is growing rapidly. The project sold all 10 million of its Phase 1 tokens, raising $500,000 in just 12 days. An incredible $320,000 of that was raised in the last week alone, showing a massive acceleration in demand. Now in Phase 2, the GEE token is priced at $0.06, but the opportunity for huge returns remains. With a listing price of $0.40 already planned, investors who buy now are looking at a guaranteed return of 667%.

Analysts are forecasting that GeeFi could become a $2 project. This means a $600 investment today could turn into $20,000, delivering a remarkable 3,233% ROI. Given the rapid pace of Phase 1, experts predict Phase 3 could begin in just 3 weeks, so the window to get in at this price is closing fast.





Your All-in-One Crypto Management Center

GeeFi is developing a platform designed to simplify the entire crypto experience. The GeeFi HUB will act as a central dashboard, giving you a complete overview of all your digital assets. This HUB is designed to integrate with the GeeFi DEX, a decentralized exchange built for fast, secure, and low-cost trading across multiple blockchains. It is engineered to solve the high fees and complicated interfaces that often create barriers for investors.

From the HUB, you will be able to manage your portfolio, track your NFTs, and execute trades effortlessly. It’s a comprehensive toolset designed to give you full control over your crypto journey, making it more intuitive and affordable.





An Ecosystem Built to Reward Its Community

The GeeFi Wallet is at the heart of the ecosystem and is already available for Android users, with an iOS version coming soon. It supports over 14 networks, allowing you to consolidate and manage all your crypto assets in one secure place. The GeeFi Team is also in discussions with several major exchanges about listing the GEE Token, a move that would bring more mainstream attention and liquidity to the project.

GeeFi also rewards its community for its support. The referral program offers a 5% bonus in GEE tokens for every purchase made through your unique link. While Solana's price depends on institutional moves and market dynamics, GeeFi is building a future with real utility and sharing its success with its community from day one.

Learn More

Website - geefi.io

Buy $GEE Token - hub.geefi.io/buy

Whitepaper - docs.geefi.io

Telegram Chat - @geefichat

Twitter/X - @GeeFiOfficial

Discord - discord.com/invite/geefi

Download App - geefi.io/download

CoinMarketCap - coinmarketcap.com/currencies/geefi/

Medi Contact

Natalie Santos - Marketing Director

support@geefi.io