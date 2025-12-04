Avalanche (AVAX) Holders Rush To GeeFi (GEE) as Phase 2 Reached 50% in 4 Days After Launch

KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent and Grenadines, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GeeFi, is making a significant impact with its explosive presale. The project's first phase raised $500,000 and sold 10 million tokens in just over a week. Now, Phase 2 is 50% sold out, raising over $450,000 and selling 7.4 million tokens in less than five days. Analysts believe this phase could end in just 10 days.

Avalanche's Ecosystem vs. GeeFi's Unique Offering

Developed since 2023, the GeeFi ecosystem offers a complete solution integrating a non-custodial wallet, a fully functional decentralized exchange (DEX), and upcoming crypto-linked debit cards. To ensure immediate utility, the GeeFi Wallet is already available on Android, with an iOS version in development.





The GeeFi Presale Opportunity

The GeeFi presale offers a compelling opportunity for investors to get in early on a project with tremendous growth potential. In the current Phase 2, GEE tokens are priced at just $0.06. With a planned listing price of $0.40, this gives presale participants the chance to realize a potential return of 667% at public launch. The urgency to act is clear, as Phase 2 is already 50% sold out, signaling strong market demand and a limited window to secure tokens at this foundational price before the phase concludes.

The long-term outlook is even more exciting. Some market analysts are forecasting a future valuation of $3 per GEE token. This projection means an investment of $1,800 at today's presale price could potentially grow into an incredible $90,000, representing a staggering 4,900% ROI. This is the type of ground-floor investment that has historically generated significant wealth for those who recognize a project's potential before it becomes mainstream.

Staking and Referral Features

GeeFi is committed to rewarding its community from the very beginning. The platform features a robust staking program that offers an attractive APR of up to 55%, allowing token holders to earn passive income while helping to secure the network. This creates a mutually beneficial cycle that encourages long-term holding and aligns the community’s interests with the project's overall success. It is a powerful incentive for building a loyal and stable user base.

Furthermore, GeeFi has implemented a simple yet effective referral program. By sharing their unique referral link, users can earn a 5% bonus in GEE tokens for every purchase made through it. This feature incentivizes community-driven growth and rewards users for helping to expand the project's reach, fostering a strong and engaged network from the ground up.





Why GeeFi Stands Out

In a competitive crypto market, GeeFi distinguishes itself with strong fundamentals, a clear roadmap, and a rapidly expanding community. While platforms like Avalanche provide the high-speed infrastructure for the future of web3, GeeFi offers a focused, utility-driven application layer designed to meet the real-world financial needs of its users.

With its successful presale, rewarding community programs, and a comprehensive financial toolkit already in motion, GeeFi is building the foundation to become a standout project in decentralized finance. Its presale provides a limited opportunity to invest early in a project with all the signs of a breakout star.

Learn More

Website - geefi.io

Buy $GEE Token - hub.geefi.io/buy

Whitepaper - docs.geefi.io

Telegram Chat - @geefichat

Twitter/X - @GeeFiOfficial

Discord - discord.com/invite/geefi

Download App - geefi.io/download

CoinMarketCap - coinmarketcap.com/currencies/geefi/

Media Contact Information

Natalie Santos - Marketing Director

support@geefi.io