Nokia Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
1 December 2025 at 8:00 EET
Nokia Corporation’s Financial Calendar for 2026
Espoo, Finland – In this stock exchange release, Nokia provides its 2026 financial calendar, which includes the planned publication dates of its financial reports.
Planned publication dates for Nokia's financial reports in 2026:
- report for Q4 and full year 2025: 29 January 2026
- interim report for Q1 2026: 23 April 2026
- report for Q2 2026 and half year 2026: 23 July 2026
- interim report for Q3 2026 and January–September 2026: 22 October 2026
Publication of Nokia in 2025 annual report
Nokia plans to publish its Nokia in 2025 annual report, which includes the review by the Board of Directors and the audited annual accounts, during the week starting on 2 March 2026.
Nokia’s Annual General Meeting
Nokia's Annual General Meeting 2026 is planned to be held on 9 April 2026.
About Nokia
Nokia is a global leader in connectivity for the AI era. With expertise across fixed, mobile, and transport networks, we’re advancing connectivity to secure a brighter world.
Inquiries:
Nokia
Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com
Maria Vaismaa, Vice President, Global Media Relations
Nokia
Investor Relations
Phone: +358 931 580 507
Email: investor.relations@nokia.com