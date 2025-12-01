CoinEx Supports Native BTCFi Summit to Advance the Future of Bitcoin DeFi

HONG KONG, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Native BTCFi Summit, held in Buenos Aires Argentina, co-hosted by Babylon and BOB and sponsored by CoinEx, has successfully concluded on 20th November, 2025. Bringing together leading builders, researchers, and innovators to discuss the next chapter of Bitcoin DeFi.

The event aimed to foster open dialogue around the development of Bitcoin-native decentralized finance. Participants included protocol builders, infrastructure providers, institutional representatives, and industry thought leaders. They gathered and explored the emerging BTCFi landscape, Bitcoin interoperability, and infrastructure for Bitcoin DeFi that are shaping Bitcoin’s expanding role beyond a store of value. With BTCFi rapidly gaining momentum, the Summit served as a key platform for exchanging insights and accelerating collaborative innovation.













CoinEx’s Commitment to Industry Development, Active Participation in Global Industry Events



As the official sponsor, CoinEx reaffirmed its long-standing commitment to supporting Bitcoin’s growth. As a global leading exchange, CoinEx has consistently upheld a strong belief in Bitcoin’s long-term value and its transformative potential.

Positioned as a crypto trading expert, the CoinEx ecosystem is a comprehensive environment built around the CoinEx Exchange and strengthened by ViaBTC’s technical foundation. The ecosystem offers a wide range of products, including multi-asset management, CoinEx Wallet, the CoinEx Smart Chain, and blockchain data tools. Complemented by global charity efforts through CoinEx Charity, the ecosystem reflects CoinEx’s dedication to advancing blockchain adoption. Together with its native token CET, supported by long-term tokenomics and a repurchase-and-burn mechanism, the CoinEx ecosystem promotes sustainable growth and real utility. As a crypto trading expert, CoinEx always finds a way to expand its ecosystem, Native BTCFi Summit is a shining example of how CoinEx commits to exploring cutting-edge development and seeking new opportunities.

CoinEx also continues to strengthen its global presence. In addition to supporting the Native BTCFi Summit, the exchange has participated in major global blockchain events throughout 2025, including Coinfest Asia 2025, TOKEN 2049, Labitconf 2025, and the Singapore Tech Innovation Expo 2025, among other high-profile industry gatherings.

This year marks CoinEx’s 8th anniversary. As CoinEx celebrates this important year, it will continue to explore broader opportunities, deepen collaboration with builders and partners, and support initiatives that drive innovation across the Bitcoin and Web3 ecosystems. CoinEx remains committed to contributing resources, insights, and long-term vision to help build a more open, inclusive, and decentralized future.

About CoinEx

Established in 2017, CoinEx is an award-winning cryptocurrency exchange designed with users in mind. Since its launch by the industry-leading mining pool ViaBTC, the platform has been one of the earliest crypto exchanges to release proof-of-reserves to protect 100% of user assets. CoinEx provides over 1400 coins, supported by professional-grade features and services, for its 10+ million users across 200+ countries and regions. CoinEx is also home to its native token, CET, incentivizing user activities while empowering its ecosystem.

