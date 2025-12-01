CoinEx Launches Dual Investment, Delivering High-Yield Opportunities Through Dual-Currency Settlement





HONG KONG, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinEx announced the official launch of CoinEx Dual Investment, a new high-yield investment product designed to help cryptocurrency users capture enhanced returns through a dual-currency settlement structure.

What is CoinEx Dual Investment?

Dual Investment provides users with a path to generate income while potentially buying low or selling high under market volatility.

Dual Investment involves two cryptocurrencies. Users subscribe with one currency, and at maturity, the settlement currency depends on whether the settlement price is above or below the target price.This product is designed for users who want higher returns and flexible settlement outcomes without needing to time the market daily.

Key Features

High Yield (Fixed APY)

APY becomes fixed at subscription and is fully guaranteed once subscribed.



APY becomes fixed at subscription and is fully guaranteed once subscribed. Buy Low or Sell High Automatically

When market conditions match the product rules, users may buy below market price or sell above market price.



When market conditions match the product rules, users may buy below market price or sell above market price. Zero Trading Fees

No fees apply when settlement triggers an execution.



How Does CoinEx Dual Investment Work?

By subscribing, users are essentially setting up an automated "Buy Low" or "Sell High" order at a specific Target Price. At maturity, the final Settlement Currency is determined by the market's Settlement Price relative to user Target Price. Crucially, users earn a fixed, high APY throughout the investment term, regardless of the final settlement outcome.

How are returns for CoinEx Investment calculated? Here using BTC/USDT as an example:





Risk Reminder

While Dual Investment offers attractive returns and flexible settlement outcomes, CoinEx emphasizes that the product carries non-principal-protected risk. Due to market volatility and other unpredictable factors, users may experience loss or may miss potential gains available on the spot market.

In addition, the product cannot be canceled or redeemed before maturity. CoinEx urges users to carefully assess their own risk tolerance and ensure compliance with local regulations before participating.

Dual Investment is now available on the CoinEx platform, offering users new ways to capture value in a dynamic market.

About CoinEx

Established in 2017, CoinEx is an award-winning cryptocurrency exchange designed with users in mind. Since its launch by the industry-leading mining pool ViaBTC, the platform has been one of the earliest crypto exchanges to release proof-of-reserves to protect 100% of user assets. CoinEx provides over 1400 coins, supported by professional-grade features and services, for its 10+ million users across 200+ countries and regions. CoinEx is also home to its native token, CET, incentivizing user activities while empowering its ecosystem.

To learn more about CoinEx, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Contact:

CoinEx

pr@coinex.com



Disclaimer: This content is provided by CoinEx. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c7be1574-d6cf-4c2f-a180-8452f63315b4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/74aca793-2c4c-4f2e-9131-d99aadd5f2bb