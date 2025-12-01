Opterion Health AG Announces Appointment of Andreas Schuh as Chief Financial Officer

MUTTENZ, Switzerland, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opterion Health AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering innovation in peritoneal dialysis (PD), is pleased to announce the appointment of Andreas Schuh as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective December 1, 2025.

Andreas Schuh joins Opterion with over 20 years of leadership experience across biotech, pharma, and medical devices. He has held senior finance and operations roles at Nuclidium, Jeito, Roivant, Novartis, and Alcon, where he drove major fundraising rounds, managed multi-billion R&D budgets, and delivered significant margin improvements through strategic cost management and governance. Most recently, as CFO at Nuclidium, Andreas closed a CHF 78 million Series B round. His track record includes building high-performing teams, establishing financial infrastructure across geographies, and driving sustainable growth in innovative healthcare companies.

“We are delighted to welcome Andreas to Opterion at this pivotal time,” said Peter Reinemer, CEO of Opterion Health AG. “His deep financial expertise, hands-on leadership, distinguished track record in fundraising, and proven ability to scale organizations will be invaluable to Opterion. Andreas’s appointment further strengthens our leadership team as we build on recent milestones, including the submission of our Clinical Trial Application (CTA) for OPT101 and the expansion of our Board of Directors.”

Andreas Schuh commented: “I am excited to join Opterion Health at such a dynamic stage in its journey. The company’s mission to transform dialysis care and its commitment to meaningful innovation for patients truly resonate with me. I look forward to working with the team to help realize the Opterion vision and deliver value for patients, partners, and shareholders.”

Opterion would also like to extend its sincere thanks to Michelle Mauri, who has served as interim CFO during this transition. Michelle has provided outstanding support and leadership, and we are grateful for her continued contributions as she transitions to a new strategic role within the company, focusing on business operations and organizational development.

These leadership developments, alongside the recent CTA submission for OPT101, which represents the first innovation of its kind in over 30 years in the field of PD, mark important steps in the Opterion vision to transform dialysis care and set a new gold standard in PD.

About Opterion Health AG

Opterion Health AG is a Swiss-based biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming renal care through the development of novel therapies for peritoneal dialysis patients. Its lead candidate, OPT101, is designed to improve the quality of life of patients undergoing peritoneal dialysis and to change the odds of PD outcomes for those who rely on life-saving treatments.

For further information, please contact:

info@opterion.com

www.opterion.com

