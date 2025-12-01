Total Voting Rights

 | Source: Irish Continental Group Plc Irish Continental Group Plc

Voting Rights and Capital

In conformity with Regulation 20 of the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007 (as amended), Irish Continental Group plc (“the Company”) confirms that as at 30 November 2025:

The Company’s total issued share capital consists of 154,684,668 ICG Units. No shares were held as Treasury Shares.

The total number of ICG Units with voting rights is 154,684,668 and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007 (as amended) and the Transparency Rules.

END

1 December 2025

Brian Holland, Company Secretary, Tel +353 1 607 5628,   Email: info@icg.ie


