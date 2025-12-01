LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

1 December 2025

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 28 November 2025 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 12,403 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 467.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 477.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 475.284730

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 2,421,108 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

Additionally, we advise that 775,679 Ordinary Shares have been transferred out of treasury to satisfy the 74% of the share consideration element of the earn-out now due in relation to the acquisition of Infrastructure Capital in 2022. The shares relating to the remaining share consideration element will be transferred out in the coming days. More details on the transaction can be found in the RNS announcement also released today.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 115,285,001 have voting rights and 1,062,802 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information re the Share Buybacks:

Venue Volume-weighted average price

(pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 12,403 475.284730





Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 764 468.50 08:05:07 LSE 45 467.00 08:58:40 LSE 185 469.00 09:09:30 LSE 1 471.00 11:13:51 LSE 184 471.00 11:13:51 LSE 38 472.00 11:22:40 LSE 14 472.00 11:22:40 LSE 184 473.50 11:45:03 LSE 184 475.50 12:05:40 LSE 185 475.50 12:05:40 LSE 334 475.50 12:05:59 LSE 334 475.00 12:15:39 LSE 51 475.00 12:15:40 LSE 209 475.00 12:15:42 LSE 184 474.50 12:57:21 LSE 185 474.50 12:57:21 LSE 185 475.50 12:58:42 LSE 110 476.00 13:08:59 LSE 192 476.00 13:08:59 LSE 190 476.00 13:10:16 LSE 262 476.00 13:10:16 LSE 205 476.00 13:10:19 LSE 262 476.00 13:10:19 LSE 262 476.00 13:12:17 LSE 214 476.00 13:12:17 LSE 48 476.00 13:12:21 LSE 192 476.00 13:12:21 LSE 20 476.00 13:12:21 LSE 12 476.00 13:12:21 LSE 262 476.00 13:12:35 LSE 53 476.00 13:12:38 LSE 209 476.00 13:12:38 LSE 262 476.00 13:12:43 LSE 31 476.00 13:12:54 LSE 138 476.00 13:12:54 LSE 182 477.00 13:55:11 LSE 64 477.00 13:55:11 LSE 155 477.00 13:55:11 LSE 266 476.50 13:58:56 LSE 93 476.00 13:59:02 LSE 231 476.00 13:59:02 LSE 18 476.00 13:59:04 LSE 1 476.00 13:59:11 LSE 12 476.00 13:59:18 LSE 15 476.00 13:59:19 LSE 247 476.00 13:59:19 LSE 262 476.00 13:59:47 LSE 2 476.00 14:05:11 LSE 216 476.00 14:05:11 LSE 260 476.00 14:05:11 LSE 262 476.00 14:05:11 LSE 216 476.00 14:05:11 LSE 262 476.00 14:05:11 LSE 262 476.00 14:05:11 LSE 262 476.00 14:05:11 LSE 262 476.00 14:05:11 LSE 192 476.00 14:05:11 LSE 182 475.50 14:18:56 LSE 108 474.50 14:49:31 LSE 206 477.00 15:14:13 LSE 187 477.00 15:14:13 LSE 382 477.00 15:14:14 LSE 193 477.00 15:16:05 LSE 185 477.00 15:18:13 LSE 183 476.50 15:35:47 LSE 296 475.50 15:50:27 LSE 182 476.50 16:00:17 LSE 185 476.50 16:00:17 LSE 182 477.00 16:13:51 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors

Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577

ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)

James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons

+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

Foresight@h-advisors.global



