LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
1 December 2025

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase:28 November 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:12,403
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):467.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp):477.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):475.284730

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 2,421,108 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

Additionally, we advise that 775,679 Ordinary Shares have been transferred out of treasury to satisfy the 74% of the share consideration element of the earn-out now due in relation to the acquisition of Infrastructure Capital in 2022. The shares relating to the remaining share consideration element will be transferred out in the coming days. More details on the transaction can be found in the RNS announcement also released today.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 115,285,001 have voting rights and 1,062,802 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information re the Share Buybacks:

VenueVolume-weighted average price
(pence per share)		Aggregated volume
LSE12,403475.284730


Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
764468.5008:05:07LSE  
45467.0008:58:40LSE  
185469.0009:09:30LSE  
1471.0011:13:51LSE  
184471.0011:13:51LSE  
38472.0011:22:40LSE  
14472.0011:22:40LSE  
184473.5011:45:03LSE  
184475.5012:05:40LSE  
185475.5012:05:40LSE  
334475.5012:05:59LSE  
334475.0012:15:39LSE  
51475.0012:15:40LSE  
209475.0012:15:42LSE  
184474.5012:57:21LSE  
185474.5012:57:21LSE  
185475.5012:58:42LSE  
110476.0013:08:59LSE  
192476.0013:08:59LSE  
190476.0013:10:16LSE  
262476.0013:10:16LSE  
205476.0013:10:19LSE  
262476.0013:10:19LSE  
262476.0013:12:17LSE  
214476.0013:12:17LSE  
48476.0013:12:21LSE  
192476.0013:12:21LSE  
20476.0013:12:21LSE  
12476.0013:12:21LSE  
262476.0013:12:35LSE  
53476.0013:12:38LSE  
209476.0013:12:38LSE  
262476.0013:12:43LSE  
31476.0013:12:54LSE  
138476.0013:12:54LSE  
182477.0013:55:11LSE  
64477.0013:55:11LSE  
155477.0013:55:11LSE  
266476.5013:58:56LSE  
93476.0013:59:02LSE  
231476.0013:59:02LSE  
18476.0013:59:04LSE  
1476.0013:59:11LSE  
12476.0013:59:18LSE  
15476.0013:59:19LSE  
247476.0013:59:19LSE  
262476.0013:59:47LSE  
2476.0014:05:11LSE  
216476.0014:05:11LSE  
260476.0014:05:11LSE  
262476.0014:05:11LSE  
216476.0014:05:11LSE  
262476.0014:05:11LSE  
262476.0014:05:11LSE  
262476.0014:05:11LSE  
262476.0014:05:11LSE  
192476.0014:05:11LSE  
182475.5014:18:56LSE  
108474.5014:49:31LSE  
206477.0015:14:13LSE  
187477.0015:14:13LSE  
382477.0015:14:14LSE  
193477.0015:16:05LSE  
185477.0015:18:13LSE  
183476.5015:35:47LSE  
296475.5015:50:27LSE  
182476.5016:00:17LSE  
185476.5016:00:17LSE  
182477.0016:13:51LSE  
       

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


