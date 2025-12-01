Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program
Transactions during 24 November 2025 – 28 November 2025
On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.
The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 48:
|Number of shares bought
|Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|34,170,521
|16.89
|577,309,841
|24 November 2025
|170,000
|17.77
|3,020,900
|25 November 2025
|170,000
|17.78
|3,022,600
|26 November 2025
|170,000
|17.98
|3,056,600
|27 November 2025
|170,000
|18.14
|3,083,800
|28 November 2025
|170,000
|18.12
|3,080,400
|Total, week number 48
|850,000
|17.96
|15,264,300
|Accumulated under the program
|35,020,521
|16.92
|592,574,141
With the transactions stated above Alm, Brand A/S holds a total of 39,266,217 own shares corresponding to 2.70 % of the total number of outstanding shares.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investors and equity analysts:
Head of Investor Relations & ESG
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no, +45 2025 5469
