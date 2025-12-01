Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

 | Source: Alm. Brand A/S Alm. Brand A/S

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 24 November 2025 – 28 November 2025
On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 48:

 Number of shares boughtAverage
purchase price		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement34,170,52116.89577,309,841
24 November 2025170,00017.773,020,900
25 November 2025170,00017.783,022,600
26 November 2025170,00017.983,056,600
27 November 2025170,00018.143,083,800
28 November 2025170,00018.123,080,400
Total, week number 48850,00017.9615,264,300
Accumulated under the program35,020,52116.92592,574,141

With the transactions stated above Alm, Brand A/S holds a total of 39,266,217 own shares corresponding to 2.70 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:                 

Head of Investor Relations & ESG        
Mads Thinggaard                 
Mobile no, +45 2025 5469                

Attachments


Attachments

Alm Brand_Share buyback week #48 2025 AS 79 2025 - Transactions under share buyback program

Recommended Reading