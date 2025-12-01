Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 24 November 2025 – 28 November 2025

On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 48:

Number of shares bought Average

purchase price Amount (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 34,170,521 16.89 577,309,841 24 November 2025 170,000 17.77 3,020,900 25 November 2025 170,000 17.78 3,022,600 26 November 2025 170,000 17.98 3,056,600 27 November 2025 170,000 18.14 3,083,800 28 November 2025 170,000 18.12 3,080,400 Total, week number 48 850,000 17.96 15,264,300 Accumulated under the program 35,020,521 16.92 592,574,141

With the transactions stated above Alm, Brand A/S holds a total of 39,266,217 own shares corresponding to 2.70 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

Head of Investor Relations & ESG

Mads Thinggaard

Mobile no, +45 2025 5469

