Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The second phase of the share buy-back program will run from 11 August 2025 up to 4 February 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2 billion (around USD 1.1 billion).



The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 24 to 28 November, 2025:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 141,915 1,742,612,284 24 November 2025 800 12,651.7375 10,121,390 25 November 2025 800 12,545.9875 10,036,790 26 November 2025 750 12,495.7333 9,371,800 27 November 2025 780 12,711.0385 9,914,610 28 November 2025 750 12,759.4133 9,569,560 Total 24-28 November 2025 3,880 49,014,150 Accumulated in the second phase of the program 55,326 723,561,344 Accumulated under the program 145,795 1,791,626,434 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation) 803,970 9,968,191,804 24 November 2025 4,008 12,608.7051 50,535,690 25 November 2025 4,008 12,463.7737 49,954,805 26 November 2025 3,684 12,430.3230 45,793,310 27 November 2025 3,973 12,648.8774 50,253,990 28 November 2025 3,758 12,714.1738 47,779,865 Total 24-28 November 2025 19,431 244,317,660 Bought from the Foundation* 2,542 12,573.6366 31,962,184 Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation) 313,478 4,112,538,995 Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation) 825,943 10,244,471,648

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.



With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 145,795 A shares and 925,515 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 6.77% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 1 December, 2025

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521

Page 1 of 1

Attachments