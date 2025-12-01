A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The second phase of the share buy-back program will run from 11 August 2025 up to 4 February 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2 billion (around USD 1.1 billion).               
         
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).                          

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 24 to 28 November, 2025:                                               

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 141,915 1,742,612,284
24 November 202580012,651.737510,121,390
25 November 202580012,545.987510,036,790
26 November 202575012,495.73339,371,800
27 November 202578012,711.03859,914,610
28 November 202575012,759.41339,569,560
Total 24-28 November 20253,880 49,014,150
Accumulated in the second phase of the program 55,326 723,561,344
Accumulated under the program 145,795 1,791,626,434
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)803,970 9,968,191,804
24 November 20254,00812,608.705150,535,690
25 November 20254,00812,463.773749,954,805
26 November 20253,68412,430.323045,793,310
27 November 20253,97312,648.877450,253,990
28 November 20253,75812,714.173847,779,865
Total 24-28 November 202519,431 244,317,660
Bought from the Foundation*2,54212,573.636631,962,184
Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation)313,478 4,112,538,995
Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)825,943 10,244,471,648

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 145,795 A shares and 925,515 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 6.77% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 1 December, 2025

Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521

