A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The second phase of the share buy-back program will run from 11 August 2025 up to 4 February 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2 billion (around USD 1.1 billion).
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 24 to 28 November, 2025:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|141,915
|1,742,612,284
|24 November 2025
|800
|12,651.7375
|10,121,390
|25 November 2025
|800
|12,545.9875
|10,036,790
|26 November 2025
|750
|12,495.7333
|9,371,800
|27 November 2025
|780
|12,711.0385
|9,914,610
|28 November 2025
|750
|12,759.4133
|9,569,560
|Total 24-28 November 2025
|3,880
|49,014,150
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program
|55,326
|723,561,344
|Accumulated under the program
|145,795
|1,791,626,434
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)
|803,970
|9,968,191,804
|24 November 2025
|4,008
|12,608.7051
|50,535,690
|25 November 2025
|4,008
|12,463.7737
|49,954,805
|26 November 2025
|3,684
|12,430.3230
|45,793,310
|27 November 2025
|3,973
|12,648.8774
|50,253,990
|28 November 2025
|3,758
|12,714.1738
|47,779,865
|Total 24-28 November 2025
|19,431
|244,317,660
|Bought from the Foundation*
|2,542
|12,573.6366
|31,962,184
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation)
|313,478
|4,112,538,995
|Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)
|825,943
|10,244,471,648
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 145,795 A shares and 925,515 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 6.77% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 1 December, 2025
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521
