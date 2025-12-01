MADD Canada and PEI Liquor Deliver Impactful Sober Driving Messages to PEI Youth

CHARLOTTETOWN, Prince Edward Island, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MADD Canada is showcasing its 2025-2026 School Program in collaboration with Provincial Sponsor Prince Edward Island Liquor Control Commission (PEI Liquor) to empower youth to make sober driving choices. Today, students in Grade 9 will attend a special screening of MADD Canada’s School Program at Stonepark Intermediate School in Charlottetown.

Designed for students in Grades 7 through 12, MADD Canada’s School Program reaches thousands of youth across the country each year with one-hour presentations that offer a powerful look at the dangers and consequences of driving after consuming alcohol, cannabis and/or other drugs. The presentations equip students with the knowledge and motivation to avoid driving impaired or riding with an impaired driver.

“Road crashes are a leading cause of death among youth in Canada, with alcohol, cannabis and/or other drugs involved in more than half of those crashes,” says Dawn Regan, Chief Operating Officer of MADD Canada. “That reality is why we bring our School Program into schools. We want young people to understand the dangers and consequences of impaired driving, and how much power they have to prevent these tragedies. We are grateful to our Provincial Sponsor, PEI Liquor, for supporting the delivery of 30 presentations this year.”

This year’s 60-minute presentations include the choice of five English and four French dramatic short films that illustrate the risks of impaired driving. Additionally, an interactive quiz reinforces key lessons and encourages students to reflect on their choices. Each session ends with powerful testimonies from victims and survivors, including a new testimonial from Alyssa Kryger, who was injured in a 2018 crash involving cannabis and whose father, Mike, and uncle Mark, were killed in the same crash.

“I am proud to support MADD Canada, and their work to change mindsets and promote zero tolerance for impaired driving. We are all responsible for keeping our Island communities safe, and engaging youth on the impacts of impaired driving and supporting them in making responsible choices is an effective way to make that happen,” said Hon. Jill Burridge, Minister of Finance and Minister responsible for PEI Liquor Control Commission and PEI Cannabis Management Corporation.

Schools can select the presentation format that works best for them — traditional assembly, classroom, or virtual. Following the presentation, each school receives an Educators’ Guide and a School Kit with additional content to help teachers continue the sober driving conversation with students throughout the school year.

MADD Canada is grateful to its National and Provincial sponsors for supporting the School Program. For more information on our sponsors and to view a clip of MADD Canada’s School Program, check out: maddyouth.ca/school-program/.

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in close to 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. For more information, visit www.madd.ca.

About PEI Liquor

The PEI Liquor Control Commission is a retailer of beverage alcohol, and takes its responsibility seriously – it’s an integral part of providing a high level of customer service, education and customer experience. As part of PEI Liquor’s Corporate Social Responsibility mandate, its job is to promote the responsible use of beverage alcohol, to help reduce the impact on the environment and to give back to the communities it serves. It does this through a number of programs and initiatives.

For more information:

Dawn Regan, MADD Canada Chief Operating Officer, 905-330-7565 or dregan@madd.ca

Janice Fogarty, Department of Finance, jefogarty@gov.pe.ca