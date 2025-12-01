RentRedi Receives 2025 Inman Best in Proptech Award for Elevating Rental Productivity With Intelligent, Investor-Focused Tools

NEW YORK, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RentRedi , the fastest-growing property management software built for smart real estate investors, has been named a 2025 Inman Best of PropTech Awards winner in the “SaaS & Productivity Tools” category. This recognition highlights RentRedi’s role as a partner to smart, independent real estate investors who are optimizing their business operations and want intelligent tools that support growth, stability, and long-term financial freedom.

“Independent landlords are some of the most resourceful business owners in the country. They’re building portfolios, strengthening their financial futures, and doing it all while balancing day-to-day operations,” said RentRedi Co-founder and CEO, Ryan Barone. “This award reflects their work as much as ours. Our goal has always been to create smart tools that help investors protect cash flow, grow with confidence, and ultimately build the kind of long-term wealth that makes a real impact on their lives. We’re honored that Inman recognizes the value of that mission.”

An Intelligent Ecosystem Built by a Team of Real Estate Investors and Tenants

Rather than fragmented features, savvy real estate investors prefer an ecosystem that brings payments, maintenance, communication, and data into one intelligent, interconnected system. RentRedi sets the standard for that purpose. Each part of the platform works together to give landlords clearer visibility, trustworthy information, and workflows that support confident decision-making across every stage of their business.

The RentRedi ecosystem is grounded in lived experience. Many of the company’s team members are landlords or tenants themselves, and that perspective guides how tools are built, refined, and prioritized. The result is a platform that anticipates owner needs, responds quickly to feedback, and supports both daily operations and long-term strategy. It’s this blend of human insight and thoughtful innovation that continues to set RentRedi apart, and that’s also what earned recognition from Inman as one of 2025’s leaders in rental productivity and proptech advancement.

Smart Automation That Protects Both Cash Flow and Time

Smart investing requires consistency: consistent communication, consistent processes, and consistent outcomes. RentRedi’s automation engine is designed to support efficient operations by reducing the day-to-day workload while strengthening the operational backbone of a rental business.

Across the platform, automation helps landlords stay ahead of the details that often drain time or disrupt momentum:

Automated Tenant Screening speeds up leasing with background checks, credit reports, and eviction histories delivered directly through the platform, giving landlords fast, dependable insights without extra steps. RentRedi-screened tenants pay on time 90% of the time, a 7-point improvement over non-screened tenants.

speeds up leasing with background checks, credit reports, and eviction histories delivered directly through the platform, giving landlords fast, dependable insights without extra steps. RentRedi-screened tenants pay on time 90% of the time, a 7-point improvement over non-screened tenants. AI-Powered Onboarding uses artificial intelligence to scan leases and automatically populate accounts with property details, tenant information, rent amounts, and key dates, helping landlords get organized and start collecting rent with far less manual data entry.

uses artificial intelligence to scan leases and automatically populate accounts with property details, tenant information, rent amounts, and key dates, helping landlords get organized and start collecting rent with far less manual data entry. Automated Maintenance Coordination helps track repair requests from submission through completion, keeping communication centralized and reducing the back-and-forth that often slows down repairs.

helps track repair requests from submission through completion, keeping communication centralized and reducing the back-and-forth that often slows down repairs. Automated Listings help landlords quickly publish vacancies across multiple channels, attracting qualified applicants while reducing the manual work of reposting and refreshing listings.

Together, these automations create more than convenience. They form a dependable system that is helping landlords stay organized, communicate consistently, and protect both their cash flow and their time as they scale.

A Powerful Payments System That Drives More Consistent Cash Flow

Monthly rent is the financial heartbeat of a rental business, and RentRedi’s payment platform is designed with that in mind:

Autopay drives dependability: Renters who use autopay achieve a 99% on-time payment rate , compared to 88% for those who don’t.

Renters who use autopay achieve a , compared to 88% for those who don’t. Accelerated funding supports cash flow: The industry’s fastest funding gives landlords quicker, more predictable access to monthly income.

The industry’s fastest funding gives landlords quicker, more predictable access to monthly income. Flexible options reduce friction: Tenants can pay via ACH, card, or cash-based digital tools like Chime, helping prevent bottlenecks that disrupt collections.

Tenants can pay via ACH, card, or cash-based digital tools like Chime, helping prevent bottlenecks that disrupt collections. Automated Rent Reminders promote steady payments: notifying tenants ahead of upcoming due dates helps keep payments on track without requiring landlords to chase down balances.

notifying tenants ahead of upcoming due dates helps keep payments on track without requiring landlords to chase down balances. Late Rent Reports provide real-time visibility: RentRedi aggregates real-time payment data into a monthly view that highlights units falling behind. With a single click, landlords can notify all affected tenants and begin outreach sooner, improving collection outcomes without hours of administrative work.

RentRedi aggregates real-time payment data into a monthly view that highlights units falling behind. With a single click, landlords can notify all affected tenants and begin outreach sooner, improving collection outcomes without hours of administrative work. Credit reporting improves the financial health of both landlords and their tenants: reporting on-time rent payments to Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion boosts tenant credit scores, translating to an 13% increase in on-time payments .

RentRedi was recently honored as a fintech leader for its intelligent rent payment and collection technologies, earning national recognition as one of The Financial Technology Report’s Top 50 Financial Technology Companies of 2025 .

Financing That Fuels Portfolio Expansion

For landlords looking to renovate, upgrade, or acquire their next property, RentRedi offers flexible, transparent financing powered by Stripe Capital . Eligible investors receive prequalified offers based on their RentRedi payment history, without lengthy paperwork or complex approvals. Funds can arrive in as little as one to two business days, and every offer includes clear, upfront terms with a single flat fee – no interest, hidden charges, or surprises. Landlords can also make additional or early payments at any time without penalty.

Repayment is designed to work with the rhythm of a rental business, not against it. Through a pay-as-you-earn model, a small percentage of rent proceeds automatically goes toward repayment, giving landlords a way to manage cash flow with confidence. Because everything integrates directly into RentRedi’s rent collection and accounting tools, financing fits naturally into day-to-day operations, supporting growth while keeping owners focused on what moves their portfolio forward.

A Single Communications Hub for Better Relationship-Building and Smarter Management

Clear, organized communication is one of the most powerful ways landlords can strengthen tenant relationships and run a more confident, efficient rental business. RentRedi brings that clarity into one place with Chat 2.0 and Maintenance Chat, a unified communications hub designed to keep conversations connected to the properties and tasks they’re meant to support.

Chat 2.0 gives landlords and tenants a real-time, two-way messaging system right inside the app. More than 10,000 landlords already rely on it to manage nearly 100,000 conversations, keeping all communication documented, searchable, and tied directly to the correct unit. Instead of scattered texts or missed messages, landlords stay organized and tenants feel heard.

Maintenance Chat takes that same clarity into the world of repairs, which is often the most time-consuming part of managing rentals. Every maintenance request now has its own dedicated chat thread, complete with time-stamped history, photo and video uploads, and real-time alerts that keep everyone aligned. Tenants can share images or videos of the issue, and RentRedi’s centralized diagnostics help flag urgent repairs, suggest quick fixes, and reduce unnecessary service calls. For landlords, this structure helps prioritize work, track vendor coordination, and maintain a full, accurate record of labor and material costs, making accounting and tax reporting far more straightforward.

Together, Chat 2.0 and Maintenance Chat turn communication into a strategic advantage, strengthening relationships, improving response times, and giving landlords a single, organized system for every message, every repair, and every detail that matters across their portfolio.

About RentRedi

RentRedi is the leading comprehensive, data-powered rental management software for smart landlords and investors. It helps landlords and their tenants rent smarter by providing all the tools and intelligence needed to optimize portfolios, boost retention, reduce turnover, and improve the lives of everyone in the rental process. By combining real-time data, user behavior insights, and customer feedback with a modern, intuitive interface, RentRedi delivers solutions that help savvy real estate investors increase revenue, reduce risk, save time, minimize friction, and improve relationships. For landlords, the all-in-one web and mobile app streamlines rent collection, listings, tenant screening, lease signing, maintenance coordination, accounting, and more. For their tenants, it includes online rent payment, auto-pay, credit building and boosting, 24/7 maintenance requests, among other services.