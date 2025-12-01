Edustaff Partners with Holmdel Township Public Schools, Strengthening Its Growing Presence in New Jersey

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edustaff, a leading provider of K-12 educational staffing solutions, is proud to announce a new partnership with Holmdel Township Public Schools in New Jersey. This collaboration marks another key milestone in Edustaff’s continued expansion across the state, supporting schools with high-quality substitute and support staff.

Through this partnership, Edustaff will oversee the recruitment, onboarding, training, and placement of substitute teachers and school support personnel—offering Holmdel Schools a streamlined, fully managed staffing solution that helps ensure instructional continuity and reduces administrative burden.

“We are thrilled to welcome Holmdel Public Schools to the Edustaff family,” said Derek Vogel, CEO of Edustaff. “New Jersey continues to be a priority for us, and we’re committed to helping districts like Holmdel maintain high standards of learning through dependable, well-trained substitute staff.”

Located in Monmouth County, Holmdel Public Schools is recognized for academic excellence, strong community involvement, and innovative educational programs. The district joins a growing list of New Jersey schools that have chosen Edustaff to strengthen their substitute staffing pipeline and support student learning.

Edustaff now partners with more than 600 districts nationwide—and continues its mission to provide flexible, training-focused staffing solutions that meet the evolving needs of K-12 education.

About Edustaff

Edustaff is a premier educational staffing provider serving K-12 districts across the United States. Since 2010, Edustaff has worked to support public schools with substitute teachers, paraprofessionals, and other instructional support staff—delivering training-driven, fully managed staffing solutions that put students first.

Media Contact:

Public Relations Dept.

Edustaff, LLC

hello@edustaff.org

877-974-6338