Edustaff Partners with Oxford City Schools, Expanding Its Service Footprint in Alabama

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edustaff, a national leader in K-12 educational staffing solutions, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Oxford City Schools in Alabama. This collaboration strengthens Edustaff’s growing presence in the Southeast and supports the district with reliable, high-quality substitute staffing and support staffing services.

Under this partnership, Edustaff will manage substitute teacher recruitment, onboarding, training, and daily support—helping Oxford City Schools maintain classroom continuity and reduce administrative workload.

“We’re excited to welcome Oxford City Schools as an Edustaff partner,” said Geoffrey Kartes, Vice President of Marketing at Edustaff. “As we continue to expand in Alabama and the Southeast, we remain committed to serving schools with dependable staffing solutions designed to elevate student learning.”

Oxford City Schools joins a national network of more than 600 school districts supported by Edustaff’s flexible and cost-effective staffing model.

About Edustaff

Edustaff is a premier educational staffing provider serving K-12 districts across the United States. Since 2010, Edustaff has worked to support public schools with substitute teachers, paraprofessionals, and other instructional support staff—delivering training-driven, fully managed staffing solutions that put students first.

