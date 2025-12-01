Marex Group plc completes acquisition of Winterflood and announces agreement to sell Winterflood’s custody business

LONDON, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marex Group plc (‘Marex’ or the ‘Group’; NASDAQ: MRX), the diversified global financial services platform, today announces that it has completed the acquisition of UK equity market maker Winterflood Securities (“Winterflood”). Marex further announces it has entered into a conditional agreement to sell Winterflood’s custody business, Winterflood Business Services (“WBS”), to Epiris Fund III, advised by Epiris LLP (“Epiris”), a UK private equity firm. WBS provides outsourced dealing, settlement and custody services to a diverse range of clients.

The acquisition of Winterflood enhances Marex’s existing UK cash equities business, consistent with its strategy to bring new clients and new capabilities onto its platform and diversify earnings.

Marex will retain the market making and related corporate broking activities of Winterflood, along with the associated employees and the Winterflood brand, while those employees that support WBS will transfer with the business. Annual revenue for the retained Winterflood business is expected be around $75m and the adjusted profit before tax margin is anticipated to improve to around 20% over time.

The sale of WBS is expected to complete in the second quarter of 2026. The completion of the acquisition of WBS by Epiris is subject to certain regulatory and non-regulatory conditions.

Ian Lowitt, Marex Group Chief Executive Officer, commented:

“WBS is an excellent business, but it is outside the core services that we provide our clients. The gain on the sale of WBS when it completes will more than offset the premium paid for Winterflood and will generate a net gain on the acquisition. We are excited about the opportunity with Winterflood to create a leading equity market making franchise in the UK at a time when the market seems to be strengthening. Meanwhile, I’m pleased to say our performance in November has remained very strong, continuing the momentum in the business we have seen in the year to date and we are optimistic about the fourth quarter and the year ahead.”

About Marex:

Marex Group plc (NASDAQ: MRX) is a diversified global financial services platform providing essential liquidity, market access and infrastructure services to clients across energy, commodities and financial markets. The Group provides comprehensive breadth and depth of coverage across four services: Clearing, Agency and Execution, Market Making and Hedging and Investment Solutions. It has a leading franchise in many major metals, energy and agricultural products, with access to 60 exchanges. The Group provides access to the world’s major commodity markets, covering a broad range of clients that include some of the largest commodity producers, consumers and traders, banks, hedge funds and asset managers. With more than 40 offices worldwide, the Group has over 2,400 employees across Europe, Asia and the Americas. For more information visit www.marex.com.

