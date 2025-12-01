Treasure Global Set for Explosive 500%+ Revenue Growth in 2026, Driven by Advancements in Fintech and Digital Asset Ecosystem

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ: TGL) (“Treasure Global” or the “Company”), a Southeast Asia–anchored technology company, today announced an ambitious projection of more than 500% revenue growth for 2026. This anticipated surge is supported by several key operational milestones achieved across its fintech and digital asset ecosystem. These strategic advancements, including the development of the OXI Wallet, the UNIRWA real-world asset (RWA) tokenization partnership, and the acquisition of Quarters Elite, collectively establish a solid foundation for the Company’s targeted growth trajectory in 2026.

Treasure Global is forecasting revenues of approximately USD 1 million, a substantial increase from the USD 182,527 reported in the 1st quarter. This projection underscores the Company’s accelerating monetization capabilities and reflects strengthened revenue performance across its existing platforms, alongside new contributions from its expanding fintech initiatives.

Key Operational Milestones Fueling 2026 Growth

OXI Wallet – Institutional-Grade Digital Asset Platform Targeting 1H 2026 Market Introduction



Treasure Global's commitment to innovation is exemplified in the development of OXI Wallet, a state-of-the-art digital asset platform featuring institutional-grade security, full regulatory compliance, and multi-chain interoperability. Designed to accommodate up to USD 10 billion in user-held digital assets within its inaugural year, OXI Wallet will seamlessly integrate with the ZCITY ecosystem. The platform aims to generate diverse revenue streams, including wallet fees, debit card transactions, listing fees, and future asset tokenization offerings.

UNIRWA Token – Exclusive Treasury Manager for 200 Million RWA Tokens



Through its subsidiary, Tadaa Technologies, Treasure Global has secured an exclusive partnership as the treasury manager for 200 million UNIRWA tokens, projected to hold a value of USD 100 million. These asset-backed tokens are set to target the burgeoning real estate and hospitality sectors across Southeast Asia, leveraging the security and infrastructure of OXI Wallet. Tadaa Technologies anticipates generating revenue through management fees, transaction fees, and tokenization service fees, reinforcing Treasure Global’s entrance into the regulated RWA finance sector.

Quarters Elite Acquisition – Accelerating Growth and Cost-Efficient User Acquisition



The strategic acquisition of Quarters Elite, a leading Malaysian financial advisory firm managing approximately USD 150 million in client assets and supported by over 350 advisors serving nearly 3,000 clients, positions Treasure Global for significant growth. This acquisition not only provides an efficient distribution channel for the OXI wallet but also supports recurring fee-based revenue. With its established network, Quarters Elite is projected to unlock a long-term revenue opportunity of USD 150 million while significantly lowering customer acquisition costs and broadening TGL’s regional footprint.

Management Commentary

“These milestones showcase our operational rigor and technological foundation as we approach 2026,” stated Carlson Thow, CEO of Treasure Global. “The synergistic relationship between OXI Wallet, UNIRWA token, and Quarters Elite creates a formidable ecosystem poised for recurring revenue, digital asset expansion, and scalable fintech solutions. With these strategic pillars in place, we are confident that Treasure Global is well-equipped to achieve the robust growth we envision for 2026.”

As the Company moves forward, Treasure Global remains focused on revenue-driven execution, operational efficiency, and ongoing partner expansion, supported by strategic digitalization initiatives across its e-commerce and fintech verticals. These efforts reinforce the Company’s commitment to achieving its ambitious growth objectives for 2026.

About Treasure Global

Treasure Global is a Malaysia-based technology solutions provider specializing in innovative platforms that drive digital transformation in retail and services. The Company’s flagship product is the ZCITY Super App, which integrates e-payment solutions with customer loyalty rewards to create a seamless online-to-offline user experience. As of June 2025, ZCITY has attracted over 2.7 million registered users, positioning Treasure Global as a key player in Malaysia’s digital economy. Treasure Global continuously leverages cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence and data analytics, to enhance its platform’s capabilities across e-commerce, fintech, and other verticals.

Visit treasureglobal.org for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements reflect the Company’s current expectations, assumptions, and projections about future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements typically include terminology such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “will,” or similar expressions.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to expand its e-commerce platform and F&B distribution business, customer acceptance of new products and services, changes in economic conditions affecting its operations, the outcome of partnership discussions, the impact of global health crises, supply chain disruptions, competition, and regulatory risks related to data privacy and security. Additional risks include volatility in digital asset markets, potential vulnerabilities in custodial security, and evolving global and domestic regulatory frameworks applicable to blockchain technologies. These risks, along with other factors, are discussed in more detail in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

