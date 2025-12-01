American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) Adds C & C Distributors to Advance American Rebel Light Beer’s Distribution-First Growth Strategy in Arkansas

Family-owned Anheuser-Busch wholesaler extends American Rebel Light’s patriotic footprint across northeast Arkansas with deep local relationships, high-volume channel access, and a 30+ year track record of brand building

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) (“American Rebel” or the “Company”), America’s Patriotic Brand and maker of American Rebel Light Beer—America’s Patriotic, God-Fearing, Constitution-Loving, National Anthem-Singing, Stand Your Ground Beer—today announced a new beer distribution partnership with C & C Distributors of Newport, Arkansas. The partnership follows American Rebel’s breakout performance at the 2025 National Beer Wholesalers Association (NBWA) Annual Convention in Las Vegas and reflects the continued distribution momentum generated at the show.

The agreement, executed through American Rebel Beverages, a division of American Rebel Holdings, Inc., further advances the Company’s distribution-first strategy, bringing American Rebel Light Beer (www.americanrebelbeer.com) deeper into one of the most culturally grounded and patriotic regions in the country. C & C’s route-to-market coverage spans Greene, Jackson, Randolph, Sharp, Woodruff, Poinsett, Cross and portions of Baxter County, giving the American Rebel Light Beer brand an immediate footprint across key northeast Arkansas communities that represent a high-affinity core customers for the American Rebel Light Beer.

“We’ve said from day one that American Rebel Light Beer would be built distributor by distributor, town by town, state by state—and that’s exactly what this Arkansas expansion with C & C represents,” said Andy Ross, CEO of American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) “Northeast Arkansas is filled with hard-working, patriotic Americans who love faith, freedom, and this country. Partnering with a family-owned distributor that shares those values gives us the kind of authentic local presence you simply can’t buy with national advertising alone. We’re excited to “Rebel Up!” with C & C Distributors in Arkansas.”

C & C Distributors Brings Local Scale and Long-Term Relationships to American Rebel Light Beer

For more than three decades, C & C Distributors has been a go-to beer wholesaler in northeast Arkansas, known for consistent service, execution reliability, and steady brand building over time. Family-owned and deeply anchored in the communities it serves, C & C blends a hands-on management style with strong relationships across both on-premise and off-premise retail channels.

C & C also serves as the exclusive Anheuser-Busch distributor in its territory, operating an extensive, high-volume distribution network that moves some of the most popular beer brands in the United States. That entrenched position gives C & C deep, non-negotiable relationships with the most important retailers and on-premise accounts in northeast Arkansas, creating high-value channel access that is difficult for new entrants to replicate. As a result, American Rebel Light Beer will be distributed alongside many of the industry’s heaviest hitters from day one, riding the same trucks, and coolers that already carry the category’s leading brands.

This makes C & C a strategically important partner for American Rebel Light Beer:

Established network & launch platform: As an exclusive Anheuser-Busch distributor, C & C brings a high-volume distribution network and long-standing retail relationships across its Arkansas territory—exactly the kind of infrastructure required to launch and scale America’s fastest growing beer brand - American Rebel Light Beer.

As an exclusive Anheuser-Busch distributor, C & C brings a high-volume distribution network and long-standing retail relationships across its Arkansas territory—exactly the kind of infrastructure required to launch and scale America’s fastest growing beer brand - American Rebel Light Beer. Geographic focus in a high-affinity market: C & C’s service area covers a cluster of northeast Arkansas counties that are culturally aligned with American Rebel’s patriotic positioning. Partnering with strong regional distributors in these “heartland” markets is a core component of American Rebel’s strategy to leverage existing distribution infrastructure in high-affinity regions.

C & C’s service area covers a cluster of northeast Arkansas counties that are culturally aligned with American Rebel’s patriotic positioning. Partnering with strong regional distributors in these “heartland” markets is a core component of American Rebel’s strategy to leverage existing distribution infrastructure in high-affinity regions. Alignment with American Rebel’s “Top Tier Distributor” profile: Across its recent announcements, American Rebel Light Beer has emphasized its focus on “Top Tier Distributors” that are family-owned, battle-tested, and share the Company’s patriotic business values. C & C, a long-standing, family-run regional beer distributor with deep local ties, maps directly to that profile.

Across its recent announcements, American Rebel Light Beer has emphasized its focus on “Top Tier Distributors” that are family-owned, battle-tested, and share the Company’s patriotic business values. C & C, a long-standing, family-run regional beer distributor with deep local ties, maps directly to that profile. On-the-ground muscle in Arkansas: Arkansas is a priority market for American Rebel Light Beer’s beverage expansion. C & C provides the local execution power—sales reps, trucks, and shelf clout—to ensure American Rebel Light Beer shows up across bars, restaurants, liquor stores, and retail accounts throughout its operating territory.

By pairing American Rebel Light Beer’s fast-growing national profile with C & C’s entrenched Anheuser-Busch network, the companies intend to build sustainable velocity across bars, restaurants, chain retail accounts, and independent retail accounts in the region.

American Rebel Light Beer Phased Launch Plan in Northeast Arkansas with C & C

The official market launch in northeast Arkansas is slated for early December, beginning with a focused push into select on-premise accounts—including bars and restaurants—where the brand can quickly build awareness, trial, and presence.

A targeted second-phase, off-premise rollout into liquor stores and key retail accounts is planned for Q1 2026, with C & C leading placement, display, and local activation across its northeast Arkansas footprint. The partnership is expected to prioritize early activation in highly visible, high-traffic patriotic accounts while steadily expanding across C & C’s broader customer base and scaling American Rebel Light Beer across its Arkansas territory.

“C & C Distributors is a perfect example of the kind of partner that makes our distribution-first strategy work,” added Todd Porter, President of American Rebel Beverages. “They understand how to build brands over years, not weeks; they know every major account in their territory; and they are trusted by retailers who want to put the right products in front of the right consumers. American Rebel Light is tailor-made for this region, and with C & C’s team behind us, we see a clear path to strong sell-in and, more importantly, strong sell-through.”

American Rebel Light Beer NBWA 2025 Momentum Turning into Distribution Deals

The partnership with C & C Distributors is one of several expected expansion outcomes from American Rebel’s breakout showing at NBWA 2025 in Las Vegas. At the 2025 National Beer Wholesalers Association Annual Convention, American Rebel:

Met with more than 110 distributors

Generated 83 qualified follow-ups

Identified 65 high-interest partnership opportunities

Secured 16 on-site verbal commitments that opened nine new states for potential market entry

Within 24 hours of the show closing, two distributors had already moved into formal contract negotiations—underscoring the level of interest in American Rebel Light Beer – America’s Patriotic Beer and its healthy all natural positioning within the premium domestic light lager segment.

American Rebel Light Beer: Executing the Distribution-First Strategy

Today’s announcement adds another experienced, independent distribution partner to American Rebel’s growing national network. American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) and American Rebel Beverages has been explicit that its go-to-market model is built around leading regional wholesalers, leveraging their local relationships to accelerate distribution, build display and tap handle presence, and drive repeat purchase behavior.

Across its recent partnership announcements, American Rebel Light Beer has described its ideal wholesalers as “Top Tier Distributors” that are family-owned, battle-tested, and aligned with the Company’s patriotic business values. C & C Distributors fits that profile precisely: a long-standing, family-run regional beer distributor with an exclusive Anheuser-Busch portfolio, entrenched retailer relationships, and dense route coverage across a high-affinity Arkansas market. Partnering with distributors like C & C—who already operate high-volume, established distribution infrastructure in target geographies—is a core component of American Rebel Light Beer’s strategy to enter new markets efficiently and then scale quickly once local consumer demand is established.

American Rebel Light Beer is already demonstrating how this distribution-first strategy can scale at retail:

Kroger, Total Wine & More, and Minuteman Food Mart – chain momentum in covered markets: Recent retail authorizations further underscore that model in action. American Rebel Light Beer has launched 16oz cans in Kroger stores in Tennessee as part of a patriotic retail push timed around Veterans Day—beginning with Kroger Store #580 in Clarksville near Ft. Campbell and the remodeled flagship Kroger Store #502 in downtown Nashville . (GlobeNewswire) The Company has also announced initial expansion into 62 Total Wine & More locations —America’s largest independent alcohol retailer—across multiple states, and secured authorization in 62 Minuteman Food Mart convenience stores across North and South Carolina , strengthening its Southeast convenience-store presence. (GlobeNewswire)

Recent retail authorizations further underscore that model in action. American Rebel Light Beer has launched as part of a patriotic retail push timed around Veterans Day—beginning with and the remodeled . (GlobeNewswire) The Company has also announced —America’s largest independent alcohol retailer—across multiple states, and secured , strengthening its Southeast convenience-store presence. (GlobeNewswire) Southeastern Grocers – a leading U.S. grocery platform: The Company has secured spring 2026 placement across all 416 Southeastern Grocers locations—including Winn-Dixie, Harveys, and Fresco y Más—providing a major retail platform across the Southeast and demonstrating how distributor coverage can translate into large-format chain authorizations. (Nasdaq)

The Company has secured spring 2026 placement across all 416 Southeastern Grocers locations—including Winn-Dixie, Harveys, and Fresco y Más—providing a major retail platform across the Southeast and demonstrating how distributor coverage can translate into large-format chain authorizations. (Nasdaq) Distributor network build-out in key regional beer markets: In just the past few weeks, American Rebel has announced additional distribution partnerships with Wilson McGinley in the Pittsburgh market, Muller Distributing in the greater Philadelphia market, and is currently in active discussions with several additional Arkansas distributors in addition to C & C Distributors .

In just the past few weeks, American Rebel has announced additional distribution partnerships with in the Pittsburgh market, in the greater Philadelphia market, and is currently in active discussions with several additional Arkansas distributors in addition to . Independent retail still driving the base: Independent accounts remain a core pillar of the Company’s growth engine, representing a significant share of American Rebel Light Beer’s current volume and validating the Company’s grassroots-led retail strategy that builds velocity in local accounts before scaling into larger regional and national chains.

By partnering with C & C Distributors in Arkansas, American Rebel Beverages is extending that same distribution-first blueprint throughout the region where the brand’s patriotic positioning and all-natural recipe are expected to resonate strongly with consumers—and where the Company believes its now-proven playbook of “distributors first, retail scale second” can deliver meaningful long-term growth.

About C & C Distributors

C & C Distributors is a family-owned beer wholesaler based in Newport, Arkansas, serving northeast Arkansas for more than 30 years. The company has built a reputation for dependable service, retailer-first execution, and long-term brand building across both on-premise and off-premise channels. Its distribution territory includes Greene, Jackson, Randolph, Sharp, Woodruff, Poinsett, Cross, and portions of Baxter County, providing suppliers with a strategically important launch platform in one of America’s most patriotic and culturally grounded regions.

As the exclusive Anheuser-Busch distributor in its territory, C & C combines national-brand scale with local, relationship-driven execution, making it a particularly valuable partner for emerging brands seeking to build meaningful, long-term presence in the Arkansas beverage market.

About American Rebel Light Beer

American Rebel Light Beer is a premium domestic light lager—crisp, clean, all-natural, and bold—crafted for beer drinkers who want full-flavor refreshment with a lighter feel. With approximately 100 calories, 3.2g of carbohydrates, and 4.3% ABV per 12 oz serving, American Rebel Light is brewed without corn, rice, or added sweeteners that are common in many mass-produced light beers.

Since its 2024 launch, American Rebel Light Beer (www.americanrebelbeer.com) has rapidly expanded its multi-state distribution footprint through a growing network of independent wholesalers and national and regional retail partnership placements, including Kroger, Total Wine & More, Minuteman Food Mart, and (beginning spring 2026) Southeastern Grocers. (GlobeNewswire)

American Rebel Light Beer: “America’s Patriotic, God-Fearing, Constitution-Loving, National Anthem-Singing, Stand Your Ground Beer.”

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB)

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) America’s Patriotic Brand, began as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of branded safes and personal security and self-defense products and has evolved into a diversified patriotic lifestyle company with offerings in safes, concealed carry products, apparel, accessories, and beverages. With the introduction and rapid growth of American Rebel Light Beer, the Company is leveraging its brand position as “America’s Patriotic Brand™” to build a scalable national platform across multiple consumer categories.

To learn more, visit www.americanrebel.com and www.americanrebelbeer.com.

Watch the American Rebel Story as told by our CEO Andy Ross: The American Rebel Story

