Rezolve Ai Defines the Future of Commerce with Acquisition of Crownpeak

Deal to Add approximately $70M Revenue and is immediately EBITDA-accretive, Expanding "Brain Commerce" Footprint Across US, UK & EMEA

Advances roll-up strategy for upselling traditional search platforms and strengthens Rezolve’s enterprise AI footprint across global markets

A strategic ‘return’ for CEO Daniel Wagner, whose early product discovery technology underpins part of Crownpeak’s platform, Unlocking Unique Upsell Advantages



NEW YORK, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV), a leader in conversational and agentic commerce and a partner of Microsoft and Google, today announced the transformational acquisition of Crownpeak. The transaction is expected to close within 24 to 48 hours, subject to customary closing conditions.

This deal is a significant leap forward, combining Crownpeak’s enterprise-grade digital experience platform with Rezolve’s full Brain Suite, which we believe will allow us to create an unrivaled force in the AI economy.

By integrating Crownpeak, Rezolve will secure additional scale, recurring revenue, and a blue-chip customer base across Retail, Fashion, Beauty, Manufacturing and Financial Services, all ready for the next generation of AI-driven transactional capability. Global clients include Harvey Nichols, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Sephora, Dr Martens, Converse and Commerzbank.

Valuation and Strategy

Rezolve believes that this deal will deliver strategic power with exceptional capital efficiency acquiring proven enterprise distribution at a fraction of replacement cost.

The Asset: A robust, profitable business generating an expected ~$70 million for the current year.

A robust, profitable business generating an expected for the current year. The Price: Rezolve is acquiring the business for an initial purchase price of $90 million in consideration ($50 million cash / $33.9 million equity, after adjustment) and is assuming approximately $150 million in debt.

Rezolve is acquiring the business for an initial purchase price of in consideration ($50 million cash / $33.9 million equity, after adjustment) and is assuming approximately in debt. The Synergies: Crownpeak is expected to be immediately EBITDA-accretive and strengthens Rezolve’s recurring revenue base



"We are acquiring a powerhouse asset at fantastic value," said Daniel Wagner, Chairman and CEO of Rezolve Ai PLC. "Crownpeak is expected to bring substantial, high-margin revenue from Day One. But for me, this is also a strategic homecoming. A core part of this business is the product discovery capability which was originally a company I founded and took public, Attraqt. I know the technology and I know the customers, so we are uniquely positioned to execute this integration."

This acquisition is a key step in Rezolve’s strategy to roll up traditional search and discovery platforms and enhance them with Brain Commerce, enabling frictionless conversational and agentic transactions across enterprise customers worldwide.

Wagner continued: “By rolling up search platforms and upgrading them with the Brain Suite, we are strengthening our position as the platform powering the next generation of intelligent customer experiences across major global markets.”

The "Brain Suite" Opportunity

Crownpeak is a leader in managing digital experiences (DXP). Rezolve is the leader in making those experiences intelligent. By integrating Crownpeak into the Brain Commerce division, Rezolve unlocks a massive, immediate upsell opportunity across the full stack:

brainpowa LLM: Enterprise clients will be able to deploy Rezolve’s proprietary AI to automate sales and support directly within their existing digital footprint. Brain Checkout: Transforming passive websites into active, revenue-generating agents that talk, understand, and transact instantly. Global Scale: This acquisition is expected to immediately strengthen Rezolve’s operational footprint in the US, UK, and EMEA regions, adding hundreds of enterprise-scale deployments to our books.



Executive Commentary

"The future of the web is agentic, and Rezolve is building it," continued Wagner. "With Crownpeak, we aren't just growing; we are multiplying our capabilities. This acquisition we believe positions us as the most comprehensive Agentic Commerce platform in the market spanning content, conversation, and conversion. It is intended as a step-change in our scale, capability, and competitive advantage."

The timing of this acquisition is ideal for Rezolve.

Global enterprises are accelerating spend on AI-driven transformation, but most legacy DXPs lack native AI, conversational capability, or agentic transaction layers. Rezolve’s Brain Suite fills that gap. Crownpeak gives Rezolve the enterprise-scale distribution to dominate this emerging category before competitors move.

Financial Accretion & Synergies

Crownpeak is expected to strengthen Rezolve’s recurring revenue base. The integration requires minimal engineering lift, and Rezolve expects meaningful ARR uplift through cross-selling Brain Commerce and Brain Checkout into Crownpeak’s global client base. Additional operational efficiencies are anticipated to expand margins over time.

Rezolve becomes one of the only AI companies globally that combines a proprietary LLM with a deeply embedded enterprise DXP footprint allowing brands to unify content, conversation, and conversion inside a single, AI-driven commercial engine. For shareholders, this unlocks a larger, more profitable, more diversified revenue base with substantial near-term and long-term upside.

Crownpeak at a Glance

~$70M Revenue

Immediately EBITDA-accretive

400+ enterprise deployments

Strong presence in US, UK & EMEA

90 Active Global Partners delivering successful implementations and services

Trusted by global enterprise brands

Rezolve’s AI Advantage for Crownpeak Customers

Conversational experiences that convert

Agentic shopping and support

Intelligent, autonomous checkout

brainpowa LLM embedded into existing workflows

Crownpeak’s customers are already seeking AI-powered transformation, including conversational search, automated content optimization and autonomous commerce. Rezolve expects strong early adoption across this installed base as enterprises accelerate toward agentic experiences.

Key Crownpeak product, engineering and customer success leaders will join Rezolve Ai to ensure full continuity for customers and to accelerate the integration of Brain Commerce across Crownpeak’s global footprint.

The transaction affirms Rezolve’s conviction that AI-driven transactional capability will define the next decade of enterprise digital experience and positions the company at the forefront of this global shift.

The Crownpeak acquisition marks the first phase of Rezolve’s broader strategy to consolidate high-value enterprise platforms that can be transformed through Brain Commerce, creating a powerful pipeline for long-term value creation.

The acquisition has been financed through a combination of existing cash resources and committed facilities. Arcadia Capital served as exclusive financial advisor to Crownpeak.

About Rezolve Ai

Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) is an industry leader in AI-powered solutions, specializing in enhancing customer engagement, operational efficiency, and revenue growth. The Brain Suite is the world’s first enterprise AI platform built for Agentic Commerce, delivering advanced tools that harness artificial intelligence to power search, transact, fulfill, and personalize at global scale. For more information, visit www.rezolve.com .

About Crownpeak

Crownpeak (www.crownpeak.com) is the trusted digital experience platform (DXP) for the world’s leading brands. Known for its cloud-native architecture and digital quality management (DQM), Crownpeak ensures digital experiences are compliant, accessible, and high-performing.

